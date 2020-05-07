Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Keep wearing face masks, more businesses permitted to reopen, county resources

For transportation specifically, please do not ride the public transit bus if you are exhibiting symptoms. There are other options available in our community for those who do not have the option of personal transportation, etc. One option is to call the Cozy Van at 866-322-9826 for transportation to and from a testing site or medical appointment for a flat fee of $35.00 within Mason City/Clear Lake. Price is per mile to other areas. Notify the driver of your destination, like a COVID-19 testing site, to see if they have the time to fulfill the request and if there are extra costs. Otherwise, call the COVID-19 Call Center at 641-494-3543 for more transportation options or assistance. Be specific in your symptoms and needs to help further direct your request (e.g. – I need transportation to a COVID-19 testing site). Once again, if you need immediate medical assistance, call 9-1-1. Do not call law enforcement for non-emergent transportation needs. Please utilize the COVID-19 Call Center for your non-emergent needs. The volunteers will direct you to the most suitable resources or services to address your needs.