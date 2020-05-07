Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Keep wearing face masks, more businesses permitted to reopen, county resources

Thursday, May 7
Data Snapshot
- 11,059 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (05/06/2020).
- 14 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (05/06/2020).
- Age Ranges of lab confirmed cases:
- (18-40) = 2 cases
- (41-60) = 6 cases
- (61-80) = 6 cases
- 231 deaths in Iowa
- 0 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 1,832 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (05/06/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus. For Cerro Gordo County data, visit https://cghealth.com/?page_id=3754.
Governor Reynolds Signs New Proclamation Permits More Businesses to Reopen
Today, Gov. Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the Public Health Disaster Emergency. The proclamation allows dental services to resume in compliance with guidelines adopted by the Iowa Dental Board, permits some additional businesses and establishments to reopen throughout Iowa in a limited fashion with appropriate public health measures in place, and provides additional regulatory relief to assist Iowans affected by this disaster. Those businesses and establishments include campgrounds (public or private), drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities, and medical spas. Social and fraternal clubs such as the VFW or American Legion must remain closed. To read the entire proclamation in detail, visit https://governor.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/documents/Proclamation%20of%20Disaster%20Emergency%20-%202020.05.06.pdf.
How to Access Various Resources in Cerro Gordo County
COVID-19 has impacted many of us. Many organizations in our area have worked closely and very hard to ensure we are doing everything we can to provide care and access to resources for everyone in our community. The COVID-19 Call Center can serve as a “one stop shop” for non-emergent help during this difficult time. Whether you need groceries delivered to your home, have a question about COVID-19 testing, unsure where to find a mask, or need help being connected to transportation, CERT volunteers are there to help. The COVID-19 Call Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. If you need assistance during the hours that the COVID-19 Call Center is closed, call the state hotline at 2-1-1. Reminder, testing site hours generally coincide with the COVID-19 Call Center hours. Call the MercyOne Family Health Line at 641-428-7777 if you believe you need testing for an initial phone screening. If you need immediate medical assistance, call 9-1-1. The COVID-19 Call Center and state 2-1-1 Hotline is for non-emergent needs only.
For transportation specifically, please do not ride the public transit bus if you are exhibiting symptoms. There are other options available in our community for those who do not have the option of personal transportation, etc. One option is to call the Cozy Van at 866-322-9826 for transportation to and from a testing site or medical appointment for a flat fee of $35.00 within Mason City/Clear Lake. Price is per mile to other areas. Notify the driver of your destination, like a COVID-19 testing site, to see if they have the time to fulfill the request and if there are extra costs. Otherwise, call the COVID-19 Call Center at 641-494-3543 for more transportation options or assistance. Be specific in your symptoms and needs to help further direct your request (e.g. – I need transportation to a COVID-19 testing site). Once again, if you need immediate medical assistance, call 9-1-1. Do not call law enforcement for non-emergent transportation needs. Please utilize the COVID-19 Call Center for your non-emergent needs. The volunteers will direct you to the most suitable resources or services to address your needs.
Another great resource was developed by MercyOne North Iowa – Community Benefit. An 11-page list details many resources and organizations that can help those experiencing food insecurity, housing needs, childcare services, refill information on your medications, mental health hotlines, general community services and more. To access this list, visit https://www.mercyone.org/northiowa/about-us/community-benefit/ and click on COVID-19 Emergency Response List North Iowa on the left side of the page to see the latest pdf version.
JIC Urges Public to Continue to Wear Cloth Face Masks or Coverings
We are encouraging the public to wear cloth face masks or coverings as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Iowa communities, or until the CDC states otherwise. Evidence has shown some people do not exhibit symptoms but are infectious, so seemingly healthy people should wear masks too.
Face masks or coverings should be worn in public settings where other social distancing measures are hard to maintain. As stated earlier this week, MercyOne North Iowa now requires anyone visiting any of their facilities to wear a cloth face mask or covering. Masks must cover your nose and your mouth to prevent droplets from escaping. Wearing masks or coverings is key to help slowing the spread of COVID-19. If you are over the age of 60 and/or have underlying health conditions, limit your exposure to the public by staying home when at all possible.
Cloth face coverings should:
- fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- be secured with ties or ear loops
- include multiple layers of fabric
- allow for breathing without restriction
- be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape
If you are needing a mask, ask your friends or family where to find one. Masks are easy to make! All you need is a T-shirt and scissors or just a bandana. Some stores like Menards or Larson’s Mercantile have face masks but are not always available due to demand. If you have exhausted all options, call the COVID-19 Call Center at 641-494-4543 for assistance on how to locate, make or obtain a mask. COVID-19 Call Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. For more information on face masks and coverings, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
