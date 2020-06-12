Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Iowa capacity restrictions ease today

Friday, June 10
Data Snapshot
- 23,166 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (06/12/2020).
- 39 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (06/12/2020).
- 641 deaths in Iowa
- 1 death in Cerro Gordo
- 4,859 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (06/11/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Governor Kim Reynolds Lifts Capacity Limits on Iowa Businesses
Per Governor Kim Reynold’s proclamation on June 10th, 2020 Iowa businesses can now operate at 100% capacity. Iowa business will still have to adhere to reasonable social distancing, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures outlined in previous proclamations. Along with these measures and practices, Iowa restaurants, bars, and theatres will still be required to maintain 6 feet of distance between customer groups. Additionally, self-service at food businesses with buffet options can begin again.
The JIC partners continue to strongly encourage all Iowans, including those vulnerable or with preexisting medical conditions and those older than 65, in all counties of the state to continue to limit their activities outside of their home, including their visits to businesses and other establishments and their participation in gatherings of any size and any purpose. All Iowans are encouraged to limit their in-person interactions with vulnerable Iowans and to exercise particular care and caution when engaging in any necessary interactions. For more information on this proclamation visit https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/pages/proclamations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Communication Tool Kit
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has created a communication toolkit to help the public, public health professionals, health departments, community organizations, and healthcare systems and providers reach migrants, refugees, and other limited-English-proficient populations who may need COVID-19 prevention messaging in their native languages. This toolkit provides:
- Current messaging from a trusted source.
- Information in plain language available for downloading and sharing.
- Translated materials to help communities disseminate messages to a wider audience.
COVID-19 specific print resources are available in multiple languages and can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/communication/print-resources.html. Click the search bar and type your desired language for results.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.