Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Iowa capacity restrictions ease today

The JIC partners continue to strongly encourage all Iowans, including those vulnerable or with preexisting medical conditions and those older than 65, in all counties of the state to continue to limit their activities outside of their home, including their visits to businesses and other establishments and their participation in gatherings of any size and any purpose. All Iowans are encouraged to limit their in-person interactions with vulnerable Iowans and to exercise particular care and caution when engaging in any necessary interactions. For more information on this proclamation visit https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/pages/proclamations.