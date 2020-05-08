Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Guidance if you're sick, MacNider campground remains closed

Mason City Parks and Recreations has decided to keep MacNider Campground closed throughout the weekend. The Park and Recreation Board will discuss opening with modified rules during the May 12th meeting. Gov. Reynolds signed a new proclamation this week opening all private and public campgrounds. The DNR stated in a press release earlier this week that state parks have seen a great influx of visitors at their parks and expect to see the same at the campgrounds. Parks staff will be closely monitoring these areas to avoid gatherings of groups larger than 10. Park staff presence throughout the parks and campgrounds will remind and educate visitors to continue physical distancing while enjoying some of Iowa’s most beautiful public places.