Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Guidance if you're sick, MacNider campground remains closed

Friday, May 8
Data Snapshot
- 11,457 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (05/07/2020).
- 14 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (05/07/2020).
- Age Ranges of lab confirmed cases:
- (18-40) = 2 cases
- (41-60) = 6 cases
- (61-80) = 6 cases
- 243 deaths in Iowa
- 0 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 1,906 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (05/07/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus. For Cerro Gordo County data, visit https://cghealth.com/?page_id=3754.
Updated Isolation Guidance for Sick and/or COVID-19 Positive Members of the General Public
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has updated the isolation guidance for those persons with symptoms of COVID-19. They suggested they should self-isolate (regardless of whether they were tested for COVID-19) until after these three things have happened:
- They have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers)
AND
- Their other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath has improved)
AND
- At least 10 days have passed since their symptoms first appeared.
Persons who test positive for COVID-19 but do not experience symptoms should self-isolate until:
- At least 10 days have passed since the date of the first positive test AND
- They continue to have no symptoms (no cough or shortness of breath) since the test.
Previously the guidance suggested at least 7 days to pass since their symptoms first appeared. Visit the CDC Guidance for “What to do if you are sick” for more information:
MACNIDER CAMPGROUND WILL REMAIN CLOSED THIS WEEKEND
Mason City Parks and Recreations has decided to keep MacNider Campground closed throughout the weekend. The Park and Recreation Board will discuss opening with modified rules during the May 12th meeting. Gov. Reynolds signed a new proclamation this week opening all private and public campgrounds. The DNR stated in a press release earlier this week that state parks have seen a great influx of visitors at their parks and expect to see the same at the campgrounds. Parks staff will be closely monitoring these areas to avoid gatherings of groups larger than 10. Park staff presence throughout the parks and campgrounds will remind and educate visitors to continue physical distancing while enjoying some of Iowa’s most beautiful public places.
Campers should also abide by the following guidelines:
- Visitors will not be allowed in the campgrounds, only those occupying the campsites
- Campfires at the individual campsites will be limited to campers occupying that campsite
- Six occupants per campsite, unless immediate family contains more than six
- Some pit latrines are now open in busier day use areas
- All modern restrooms and shower buildings, including water fountains, remain closed
- Communal picnic tables and grills are open for use at your own risk
- Playgrounds, day-use rental lodges and shelter houses will remain close
- Cabins, yurts and shelter houses will remain closed
- Visitors centers, nature centers and museums within state parks will remain closed
- Beaches remain open, but will be monitored closely
- Some campgrounds may be closed due to construction or maintenance issues, so please check the specific closure information below for each park before planning a camping trip.
For the latest closure information for state parks, campgrounds and trails, visit: www.iowadnr.gov/Places-to-Go/State-Parks/Alerts-and-Closures. The DNR highly recommends practicing physical distancing so that the parks and campgrounds remain open as a viable option for recreational opportunity. Campers should assume personal responsibility and abide by the guidelines set forth.
Iowa has 68 state parks and 4 state forests for visitors to enjoy with hiking trails, lake recreation and camping, to learn more visit: www.iowadnr.gov/Places-to-Go/State-Parks or www.iowadnr.gov/Things-to-Do/Camping.
