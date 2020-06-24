Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Guidance for events, large gatherings

Wednesday, June 24
Data Snapshot
- 26,619 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (06/24/2020).
- 62 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (06/24/2020).
- 691 deaths in Iowa
- 1 death in Cerro Gordo
- 6,334 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (06/23/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
CG Public Health Guidance for Planning and Organizing Events and Large Gathering
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, community events and celebrations are restarting. Event organizers and the public look to Cerro Gordo Public Health to guide them toward a safe event. CG Public Health does not offer “approvals” for events; however, we offer the following guidelines for event planners to use when setting up the events and large gatherings.
During the marketing of events and large gatherings
- Stress to attendees they should not attend the event if they are ill with a fever, cough, difficulty breathing, lack of taste or smell, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nauseous/vomiting, or diarrhea.
- Stress that people who are over 65 years of age, have underlying preexisting conditions, or are pregnant should not attend.
- Encourage all attendees above the age of 2 to wear cloth face coverings in all public spaces.
- Encourage all attendees to bring their own food and water.
- Educate your staff on recognizing the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to ensure those in attendance are not experiencing those symptoms, as well as, behaviors required to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
- Prepare marketing messaging and event signage to promote everyday preventative measures including hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, cloth facial covering usage, signs and symptoms, and staying home when sick.
During the planning of events and large gatherings
- Consider holding the event outdoors.
- Ensure adequate supplies of hand sanitizer and/or hand washing stations are available to support healthy hygiene behaviors.
- Post signage in highly visible locations that promote everyday preventative measures, including hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, cloth facial covering usage, signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and staying home when sick.
- Develop a schedule for increased, routine cleaning and disinfection.
- Require the use of cloth face coverings for all staff.
- Limit attendance and modify layouts and entrances to encourage social distancing.
- Install physical guidance to encourage individuals and groups of individuals to remain 6 feet apart.
- Limit the number of people who can occupy the bathroom at one time to allow for social distancing.
- Consider closing drinking fountains and food concessions.
- If food options are provided, use touchless payment options, disposable dinner ware, avoid self-serve options and condiments, and ensure social distancing guidance is in place for staff and attendees.
- Designate a ‘point person’ responsible for responding to COVID-19 concerns.
