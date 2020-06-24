Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Guidance for events, large gatherings

Wednesday, June 24

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus .

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, community events and celebrations are restarting. Event organizers and the public look to Cerro Gordo Public Health to guide them toward a safe event. CG Public Health does not offer “approvals” for events; however, we offer the following guidelines for event planners to use when setting up the events and large gatherings.