Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: FDA food safety reopening checklist, local volunteers give back

“We are beyond grateful for the members of our community who have contributed so much of their time, energy, and efforts,” said Steve O’Neil, Cerro Gordo County Emergency Manager. “The value of volunteers is immeasurable, especially during this response and we couldn’t do it without all of you.”

Below is a list of volunteer organizations and groups we would like to highlight:

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) = 1,403 hours

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank (MC Teachers and Community Volunteers) = 708 hours

MC Schools District Meals (Teachers and student Volunteers) = 380 hours

Hy-Vee Food Boxes (Teachers and Community volunteers) = 12 hours

RSVP (COVID-19 Call Center Operators) = 629 hours

City Volunteers making face masks = 444 hours

We also want to recognize many other volunteers in our community that we did not mention. Whether you got groceries for your neighbor, or made masks for friends, we thank you. Thanks to everyone for the tremendous amount of work you have put in during this difficult time. If you are interested in volunteering, please call (641) 421-3066.