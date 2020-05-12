Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: FDA food safety reopening checklist, local volunteers give back

Tuesday, May 12
Data Snapshot
- 12,912 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (05/11/2020).
- 14 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (05/11/2020).
- Age Ranges of lab-confirmed cases:
- (18-40) = 2 cases
- (41-60) = 6 cases
- (61-80) = 6 cases
- 289 deaths in Iowa
- 0 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 2,134 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (05/11/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus. For Cerro Gordo County data, visit https://cghealth.com/?page_id=3754.
Food and Drug Administration Food Safety Reopening Checklist
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided a food safety re-opening checklist for previously closed retail food establishments or those that have been open with limited service related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This checklist addresses key food safety practices for retail food establishments to consider when re-opening and restarting operations. This is not a comprehensive list. We encourage retail food establishments call CG Public Health at 641-421-9300 to discuss the specific requirements for their retail food establishment prior to re-opening and if they have questions or concerns.
To view the reopening checklist, visit https://www.fda.gov/food/food-safety-during-emergencies/best-practices-re-opening-retail-food-establishments-during-covid-19-pandemic to download your Food Safety Checklist today.
Local Volunteers Log Thousands of Hours During COVID-19
Since the beginning of COVID-19, hundreds of volunteers have donated their time to help many in our community who have been directly affected. Volunteers have played a crucial role in north Iowa’s pandemic response. Today we would like to recognize the many volunteers who have logged a total of 3,587 hours in volunteer time.
“We are beyond grateful for the members of our community who have contributed so much of their time, energy, and efforts,” said Steve O’Neil, Cerro Gordo County Emergency Manager. “The value of volunteers is immeasurable, especially during this response and we couldn’t do it without all of you.”
Below is a list of volunteer organizations and groups we would like to highlight:
- Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) = 1,403 hours
- Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank (MC Teachers and Community Volunteers) = 708 hours
- MC Schools District Meals (Teachers and student Volunteers) = 380 hours
- Hy-Vee Food Boxes (Teachers and Community volunteers) = 12 hours
- RSVP (COVID-19 Call Center Operators) = 629 hours
- City Volunteers making face masks = 444 hours
We also want to recognize many other volunteers in our community that we did not mention. Whether you got groceries for your neighbor, or made masks for friends, we thank you. Thanks to everyone for the tremendous amount of work you have put in during this difficult time. If you are interested in volunteering, please call (641) 421-3066.
