Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: COVID-19 and hot weather

Monday, June 8
Data Snapshot
- 21,918 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (06/08/2020).
- 33 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (06/08/2020).
- 609 deaths in Iowa
- 1 death in Cerro Gordo
- 4,065 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (06/07/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
COVID-19 and Hot Weather: Separating Fact from Fiction
With hot weather approaching the JIC partners would like to illuminate the facts regarding COVID-19, Coronaviruses, and high temperatures. It is not yet known whether weather and temperature affect the spread of COVID-19. Some other viruses, like those that cause the common cold and flu, spread more during cold weather months but that does not mean it is impossible to become sick with these viruses during other months. There is much more to learn about the transmissibility, severity, and other features associated with COVID-19 and investigations are ongoing. Generally, coronaviruses survive for shorter periods at higher temperatures and higher humidity than in cooler or dryer environments. However, there is no direct data regarding this topic for this virus, nor is there direct data for a temperature-based cutoff for inactivation at this point. The necessary temperature would also be based on the materials of the surface, the environment, etc. Regardless of temperature please follow the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) guidance for cleaning and disinfection.
For more information about COVID-19 please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html.
For more information on the CDC’s guidance for cleaning and disinfection please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/disinfecting-your-home.html.
For help distinguishing between rumors and facts regarding the response to the COVID-19 pandemic please visit https://www.fema.gov/coronavirus/rumor-control.
Scaling Back the Cerro Gordo County Joint Information Center Operations
Beginning Monday, June 8th, 2020, the JIC will hold meetings on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The JIC will send out updates on the scheduled meeting days to media partners and the public via CG Public Health’s social media platforms. Weekly press conferences will still be held via the City of Mason City’s Facebook page. This de-escalation of the JIC and its operations is in no way a sign to return to life as normal. The COVID-19 Pandemic is still very real, and community spread is still present. The JIC partners would like to remind and urge you to continue your efforts of COVID-19 prevention. For more information on COVID-19 prevention please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Concerned about COVID-19?
