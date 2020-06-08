Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: COVID-19 and hot weather

Monday, June 8

With hot weather approaching the JIC partners would like to illuminate the facts regarding COVID-19, Coronaviruses, and high temperatures. It is not yet known whether weather and temperature affect the spread of COVID-19. Some other viruses, like those that cause the common cold and flu, spread more during cold weather months but that does not mean it is impossible to become sick with these viruses during other months. There is much more to learn about the transmissibility, severity, and other features associated with COVID-19 and investigations are ongoing. Generally, coronaviruses survive for shorter periods at higher temperatures and higher humidity than in cooler or dryer environments. However, there is no direct data regarding this topic for this virus, nor is there direct data for a temperature-based cutoff for inactivation at this point. The necessary temperature would also be based on the materials of the surface, the environment, etc. Regardless of temperature please follow the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) guidance for cleaning and disinfection.