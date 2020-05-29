Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Confirmed cases up to 27, surveillance testing results

Friday, May 29
Data Snapshot
- 18,791 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (05/29/2020).
- 27 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (05/29/2020).
- 520 deaths in Iowa
- 1 death in Cerro Gordo
- 3,552 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (05/28/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Iowa Department of Public Health Announces Processes on Outbreak Notification for Iowans
During yesterday’s Governor’s press conference, Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter outlined IDPH’s process for notifying the public of an outbreak within businesses and establishments.
- An outbreak within a business/establishment is confirmed when 10% of all employees tested, test positive for COVID-19.
- The IDPH launches an investigation into the business/establishment in question to determine if the employment setting constitutes a high-risk environment for the potential of COVID-19 transmission.
- If the IDPH determines the employment setting does not constitute a high-risk environment for the potential of COVID-19 transmission, and the outbreak is deemed under control, the business/establishment is not required to disclose the outbreak or number of positive cases.
- Case investigation and contact tracing is initiated in part by local public health officials along with the IDPH. This process involves asking the infected employee where they work and with whom they have been in close contact with at work.
- If it has been determined that you have been in close contact with an infected individual, you will be contacted by a public health official and provided instructions on next steps on how to protect yourself. Please respond, and remember, a public health official will never ask for your social security number or any financial information.
Businesses and establishments are encouraged to work with their local public health officials to obtain timely and accurate information to inform appropriate responses. CG Public Health can be contacted at 641-421-9300. For more guidance for businesses and establishments, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html.
These processes will be continually updated to continue to provide information to the public that is necessary for Iowans to protect themselves. For more information on these processes please visit https://idph.iowa.gov
The Iowa Department of Inspections & Appeals Updates Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for Food Businesses
The FAQs sheet created by the DIA was recently updated to better guide food establishments as they continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. The structure of the FAQ document is divided into sections including specific questions about staff, facilities, and then general questions. Restaurants can call CG Public Health at 641-421-9300 to receive specific guidance and assistance virtually from their staff. To view the FAQs, visit https://dia.iowa.gov/document/covid-19-frequently-asked-questions-may-1-2020-restaurant-reopening.
CG Public Health and the CDC continue to urge the public to continue the practice of social distancing, wearing face masks or coverings, and the following of the CDC’s standards and practices of personal hygiene. These practices help keep yourself and our community safe. For more information on social distancing, mask wearing, proper personal hygiene, and other ways to protect yourself and others please visit cghealth.com.
Surveillance Testing Results for Long-term Care and Assisted Living Facilities Released
Last week, the Governor’s strike team and local health officials initiated surveillance testing for 648 employees of 12 long term care (LTC) and assisted living facilities in Cerro Gordo County. Of the staff tested, there were 0 positive confirmed cases. CG Public Health would like to thank everyone for participating in this pro-active initiative to keep our most vulnerable population safe. For more information and data visit https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/pages/long-term-care
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Concerned about COVID-19?
