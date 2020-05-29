Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Confirmed cases up to 27, surveillance testing results

The FAQs sheet created by the DIA was recently updated to better guide food establishments as they continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. The structure of the FAQ document is divided into sections including specific questions about staff, facilities, and then general questions. Restaurants can call CG Public Health at 641-421-9300 to receive specific guidance and assistance virtually from their staff. To view the FAQs, visit https://dia.iowa.gov/document/covid-19-frequently-asked-questions-may-1-2020-restaurant-reopening .

CG Public Health and the CDC continue to urge the public to continue the practice of social distancing, wearing face masks or coverings, and the following of the CDC’s standards and practices of personal hygiene. These practices help keep yourself and our community safe. For more information on social distancing, mask wearing, proper personal hygiene, and other ways to protect yourself and others please visit cghealth.com.