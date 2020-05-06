Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Community transmission still occurring, blood donations needed

Wednesday, May 6
Data Snapshot
- 10,404 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (05/05/2020).
- 14 total lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (05/05/2020).
- Age Ranges of lab confirmed cases:
- (18-40) = 2 cases
- (41-60) = 6 cases
- (61-80) = 6 cases
- 219 deaths in Iowa
- 0 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 1,747 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (05/05/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus. For Cerro Gordo County data, visit https://cghealth.com/?page_id=3754.
Community Transmission in Cerro Gordo County
We have had questions regarding if community transmission is still occurring in Cerro Gordo County. In short, yes, COVID-19 is still spreading through the North Iowa area. Although no lab-confirmed cases have been identified within Cerro Gordo County since April 12, there are still people in north Iowa being identified through lab confirmation. Many people from other counties work in Cerro Gordo county, or even get their groceries here.
Research is now showing people are contagious 48 hours before they come down with symptoms and some never show symptoms but are contagious. In addition, there are people at home sick with respiratory illnesses that are not being tested, so lab-confirmed numbers are not reflective of the true picture. Because of these reasons, community spread will continue.
Therefore, it is vital to continue to exercise community mitigation strategies. Community mitigation is a set of actions that persons and communities can take to help slow the spread of respiratory virus infections. Community mitigation is especially important before a vaccine or drug becomes widely available. Put simply, this means to practice social distancing, wash your hands often, cover your cough with your elbow, and stay home, especially when sick. This is a marathon, not a sprint. We all have an individual responsibility of helping slow the spread seriously by doing the recommended strategies you have heard repeatedly. Thank you to all of those who continue to do their part. For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/community-mitigation-strategy.pdf.
JIC Urges Public to Donate Blood, Especially O Negative
Type O negative blood is in short supply and we are asking the public with O negative blood to schedule an appointment for donation at your closest blood donation center. O negative blood is widely used in traumas because it is universally compatible with all blood types and can be used if the patient's blood type is not known. Blood suppliers are required to keep different inventories of blood during a pandemic and donations of O negative are currently considered high priority. Find the closest LifeServe near you by going to https://donor.lifeservebloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/geo or contact the American Red Cross online at https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html.
DHS Announces Additional Support for Childcare Providers
On May 5th, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHS) announced additional financial support for childcare providers. The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provides $3.5 billion in discretionary funding for the Childcare and Development Block Grant, also known as the Childcare Development Fund (CCDF). DHS received a supplemental allocation of $31.9M on April 14, 2020 and developed a COVID-19 Childcare Sustainability Plan to dispense these funds to support childcare providers during the pandemic. DHS’ COVID-19 Childcare Sustainability Plan will use CARES Act funds to:
- Provide a monthly stipend of $2,000 to open licensed centers and $500 to open registered homes,
- Provide an additional monthly stipend of $2,000 to licensed centers and $500 to registered homes providing a 25 percent discount to essential services personnel,
- Pay providers for unlimited absences and full-day care for school-age children,
- Provide hand sanitizer and other cleaning supplies directly to providers,
- Cover the cost of background checks for employees at temporary emergency sites,
- Waive CCA family co-pays and provide full tuition amounts to providers serving CCA families,
- Provide a rejuvenation grant to providers who have closed to assist them in re-opening.
Providers must meet certain criteria to be eligible for CARES Act funding through DHS. Find more details in the COVID-19 Childcare Sustainability Plan at https://dhs.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/DHS_COVID-19_Childcare_Sustainability_Plan.pdf?050520202303=&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery, and view frequently asked questions (FAQs) at https://dhs.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/DHS_FAQ_CARES_Funding.pdf?050520202312=&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdeliver. You can also find additional information on the DHS website.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
