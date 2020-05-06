Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Community transmission still occurring, blood donations needed

We have had questions regarding if community transmission is still occurring in Cerro Gordo County. In short, yes, COVID-19 is still spreading through the North Iowa area. Although no lab-confirmed cases have been identified within Cerro Gordo County since April 12, there are still people in north Iowa being identified through lab confirmation. Many people from other counties work in Cerro Gordo county, or even get their groceries here.

Research is now showing people are contagious 48 hours before they come down with symptoms and some never show symptoms but are contagious. In addition, there are people at home sick with respiratory illnesses that are not being tested, so lab-confirmed numbers are not reflective of the true picture. Because of these reasons, community spread will continue.