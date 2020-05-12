Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Businesses reopen Friday, local webinar tomorrow

Wednesday, May 13
Data Snapshot
- 13,289 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (05/12/2020).
- 14 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (05/12/2020).
- Age Ranges of lab-confirmed cases: (18-40) = 2 cases, (41-60) = 6 cases, (61-80) = 6 cases
- 306 deaths in Iowa
- 0 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 2,224 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (05/12/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus. For Cerro Gordo County data, visit https://cghealth.com/?page_id=3754.
Governor Reynolds Allows the Reopening of Additional Businesses This Friday
The proclamation permits salons, barbershops, and massage and tattoo establishments to reopen throughout Iowa in a limited fashion with appropriate public health measures in place. It also permits restaurants (but not bars), fitness centers, libraries, and racetracks to reopen in the 22 counties where they have remained closed. These changes are effective at 5:00 a.m. on Friday, May 15.
The proclamation continues the other ongoing closures and public health measures, including the prohibition on social, community, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people, until 11:59 p.m. on May 27, 2020.
It also strongly encourages all vulnerable Iowans, including those with preexisting medical conditions and those older than 65, in all counties of the state to continue to limit their activities outside of their home, including their visits to businesses and other establishments and their participation in gatherings of any size and any purpose.
The full proclamation can be viewed at https://governor.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/documents/Public%20Health%20Proclamation%20-%202020.05.13.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
North Iowa Corridor Awards First Round of Funding to Businesses in Cerro Gordo County
The North Iowa Corridor EDC began distributing awards from the Small Business Recovery & Continuity
Fund this week to 118 local businesses totaling $414,495. The fund, created in partnership with the City
of Clear Lake, the City of Mason City, and Cerro Gordo County provides essential financial relief to small
businesses through the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These funds will provide critical short-term assistance to our small businesses so they can maintain or
reopen business operations,” said NIC President & CEO Chad Schreck. About 150 businesses
completed the final application for the program, requesting a total of more than $680,000 in assistance.
Businesses and individuals interested in supporting this initiative can make a tax-deductible donation
through United Way of North Central Iowa at https://www.unitedwaynci.org/north-iowa-corridor-smallbusiness-covid-19-relief-fund to help increase the impact for more of our businesses as new needs develop. The North Iowa Corridor also encourages shopping local safely and buying gift cards to support your favorite businesses as much as possible.
The full program details, press release and ongoing updates can be found at
www.northiowacorridor.com/RecoveryFund. The full list of grant recipients can be viewed at http://www.northiowacorridor.com/recoveryfund/.
Local Webinar Tomorrow on Personal Mental Health and Ways to Lead Your Team
The way we work and live has changed dramatically, and "normal" has taken on new meaning. "North Iowa Strong: Living and Leading Through COVID-19" will provide tools to manage your own mental health and ways to lead your team (whether at work, volunteering, or at home) during this crisis.
Pastor Dan Gerrietts from Trinity Lutheran Church will present via Zoom at 10AM on Thursday, May 14. Registration is limited to the first 100 participants. The meeting will be recorded and shared online following the presentation. To register from this webinar, visit http://business.masoncityia.com/events/details/north-iowa-strong-living-and-leading-through-covid-19-9438?calendarMonth=2020-05-01.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will re-open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
DES MOINES -- If you're stuck at home self-isolating, caring for a family member or otherwise laid off due to coronavirus -- and you aren't ab…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.