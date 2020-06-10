Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Antibody testing guidelines, Mason City press conference today

Key Points:

• In general, a positive antibody test is presumed to mean a person has been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, at some point in the past. It does not mean they are currently infected.

• Antibodies start developing within 1 to 3 weeks after infection.

• There currently is not enough information yet to say whether someone will be immune and protected from reinfection if they have antibodies to the virus.

• Healthcare providers who use antibody tests must know how the different tests work and use caution when interpreting test results.

• If someone tests positive for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies but does not really have those specific antibodies, the result is a false positive. Similarly, if someone tests negative for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies but does really have those specific antibodies, the result is a false negative.

• FDA has authorized antibody tests for this virus that have been submitted for their review. But these tests are not 100% accurate and some false positive results or false negative results may occur.