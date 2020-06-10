Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: Antibody testing guidelines, Mason City press conference today

Wednesday, June 10
Data Snapshot
• 22,454 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (06/10/2020).
o 36 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (06/10/2020).
• 629 deaths in Iowa
o 1 death in Cerro Gordo
• 4,792 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (06/09/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Interim Guidelines Antibody Testing
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has developed interim guidance for how healthcare providers, laboratories, and public health staff should use antibody (serology) tests. These tests look for the presence of antibodies, which are proteins made in response to infections. Antibodies are detected in the blood of people who are tested after infection; they show the body’s efforts to fight off a specific infection. The virus that causes COVID-19 is new, and what we know about it changes rapidly. This guidance will be updated as more information becomes available.
Key Points:
• In general, a positive antibody test is presumed to mean a person has been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, at some point in the past. It does not mean they are currently infected.
• Antibodies start developing within 1 to 3 weeks after infection.
• There currently is not enough information yet to say whether someone will be immune and protected from reinfection if they have antibodies to the virus.
• Healthcare providers who use antibody tests must know how the different tests work and use caution when interpreting test results.
• If someone tests positive for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies but does not really have those specific antibodies, the result is a false positive. Similarly, if someone tests negative for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies but does really have those specific antibodies, the result is a false negative.
• FDA has authorized antibody tests for this virus that have been submitted for their review. But these tests are not 100% accurate and some false positive results or false negative results may occur.
• A higher percentage of positive results may be false positives when these tests are used in people who live or work in an area where very few people have had COVID-19.
• People who receive positive results on an antibody test but do not have symptoms of COVID-19 or have not been around someone who may have COVID-19 are not likely to have a current infection. They can continue with normal activities, including work, but still take steps to protect themselves and others.
• People who receive positive results on an antibody test and who are currently or recently sick or have been around someone with COVID-19 should follow CDC recommendations on caring for themselves and protecting others, and when they can be around other people again.
For more information on antibody (serology) testing and how to protect yourself from COVID-19 please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/lab/resources/antibody-tests.html
Weekly Live COVID-19 Press Conference
Today at 3:30 pm the City of Mason City and Mayor Bill Schickel will be hosting a Live Press Conference. Please attend via the City of Mason City or CG Public Health’s Facebook page, links below.
Panelists include:
1. Dr. Sandra Crosara, MD – Dr. Sandra Crosara is a physician with specialty training in Infectious Diseases. She has been at MercyOne since 2015. Dr. Crosara's roll has been integral to MercyOne North Iowa's planning process to prevent transmission of and treat patients with the novel coronavirus. Today she will discuss the current methodology with serology testing as it is associated with COVID-19.
Interaction is encouraged and any questions can be posted to the COVID-19 Press conference post on the City of Mason City’s Facebook page.
Concerned about COVID-19?
