Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: 5 additional cases in a day

Wednesday, June 17
Data Snapshot
- 24,403 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (06/17/2020).
- 49 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (06/17/2020).
- 672 deaths in Iowa
- 1 death in Cerro Gordo
- 5,354 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (06/17/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Guidance for travel in the U.S. during COVID-19 pandemic
Tourist season is here. It is important to follow guidelines for travel within the United Sates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you are thinking about traveling away from your local community, ask:
- Is COVID-19 spreading where you are going?
- Is COVID-19 spreading in your community?
- Will you or those you are traveling with be within 6 feet of others during or after your trip?
- Are you or those you are traveling with more likely to get very ill from COVID-19?
- Do you live with someone who is more likely to get very ill from COVID-19?
- Does the state or local government where you live or at your destination require you to stay home for 14 days after traveling?
- If you get sick with COVID-19, will you have to miss work or school?
- Are you sick, or are any of your travel partners sick?
If you travel, protect yourself and others during your trip:
- Clean your hands often.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, after touching surfaces frequently touched by others, after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, and before touching your face or eating.
- If soap and water are not available, bring and use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub your hands together until they feel dry.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
- Avoid close contact with others.
- Keep 6 feet of physical distance from others.
- Wear a cloth face covering in public.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Pick up food at drive-throughs, curbside restaurant service, or store
State and local travel restrictions.
Follow state and local travel restrictions.
For up-to-date information and travel guidance, check the state or local health department where you are, along your route, and at your planned destination. While you are traveling, it is possible a state or local government may put into place travel restrictions, such as stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders, mandated quarantines upon arrival, or even state border closures. Plan to keep checking for updates as you travel.
Frequently asked questions.
Is it safe to travel to visit family or friends?
Travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19. Before you travel, learn if coronavirus is spreading in your local area or in any of the places you are going. Traveling to visit family may be especially dangerous if you or your loved ones are more likely to get very ill from COVID-19. People at higher risk for severe illness need to take extra precautions.
Is it safe to travel to campgrounds/go camping?
Going camping at a time when much of the United States is experiencing community spread of COVID-19 can pose a risk to you if you come in close contact with others or share public facilities (like restrooms or picnic areas) at campsites or along the trails. Exposure may be especially unsafe if you are more likely to get very ill from COVID-19 and are planning to be in remote areas, without easy access to medical care. Also be aware that many local, state, and national public parks have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19.
For information on keeping yourself and others healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
