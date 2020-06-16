Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: 19 new cases since June 1

Yet cases are rising. As of this writing, during the month of June, there have been 19 new lab confirmed cases in Cerro Gordo County, 63% of which were among young adults.

This age group may have more mild illness, some may not show symptoms at all. Young adults may be less inclined to stay home when they do not feel well. They can and will unwittingly spread infection to others each and every time they decide to not wear a mask or stop practicing social distancing.

Although we have reopened our economy, COVID-19 CAN affect you. When your grandmother is confined to a respirator, unable to absorb enough oxygen by her own means, COVID-19 affects you. When our frontline healthcare providers are working overtime, unable to care for their own families as hospitals are overwhelmed with new cases, COVID-19 affects you. When your favorite local restaurant is forced to close its doors for good because the rise of new cases has forced the reclosing of our economy, COVID-19 affects you. COVID-19 affects you, perhaps not physically, but in ways both emotionally and economically quantifiable. COVID-19 affects you, by affecting the community you call home. COVID-19 affects you.