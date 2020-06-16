Cerro Gordo's daily COVID-19 update: 19 new cases since June 1

Tuesday, June 16
Data Snapshot
- 24,051 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (06/16/2020).
- 43 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (06/16/2020).
- 654 deaths in Iowa
- 1 death in Cerro Gordo
- 5,207 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (06/16/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Some People are “Over it,” but COVID-19 is Not Over Them
Summer is here and Iowa businesses are opening back up. Tourism, gatherings, and events are bringing people closer together than we have seen in many months. The constant barrage of “Do this, don’t do that” has left many people with COVID-19 “fatigue.” Restrictions are being lifted, isolation looks less and less important. To some, social distancing, mask wearing, and hand hygiene all seem like a bit much.
Yet cases are rising. As of this writing, during the month of June, there have been 19 new lab confirmed cases in Cerro Gordo County, 63% of which were among young adults.
This age group may have more mild illness, some may not show symptoms at all. Young adults may be less inclined to stay home when they do not feel well. They can and will unwittingly spread infection to others each and every time they decide to not wear a mask or stop practicing social distancing.
Although we have reopened our economy, COVID-19 CAN affect you. When your grandmother is confined to a respirator, unable to absorb enough oxygen by her own means, COVID-19 affects you. When our frontline healthcare providers are working overtime, unable to care for their own families as hospitals are overwhelmed with new cases, COVID-19 affects you. When your favorite local restaurant is forced to close its doors for good because the rise of new cases has forced the reclosing of our economy, COVID-19 affects you. COVID-19 affects you, perhaps not physically, but in ways both emotionally and economically quantifiable. COVID-19 affects you, by affecting the community you call home. COVID-19 affects you.
It is as important now, as it was in February, March, April, and May, to continue following COVID-19 prevention guidelines. Regardless of the lift on restrictions, it will continue to be important to follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines for months to come. As young adults it is more important than ever to realize COVID-19 affects you, and the actions you take affect and influence those around you in profound ways.
Be the positive influencer, blow up Instagram with masks, inundate your Facebook feed with why you socially distance. Tweet and retweet the importance of hand hygiene. We all want our economy to remain open. It is time to make decisions based on the greater good. At first this new way of life will not feel “normal,” but it will help save lives and businesses.
For information on keeping yourself and others healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.