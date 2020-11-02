Cerro Gordo reports nearly 300 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, test rate close to 14%

"Due to Sunday's positivity rate in Hancock County of 20.2% for COVID-19, and anticipating it being higher, there will be no school on Monday, November 2 (like a snow day). Decisions for the rest of the week will be made on Monday," a statement on the district's website said. The West Hancock Community School District also did not have classes on Monday, but that was due to teacher in-service work.

In July, Gov. Kim Reynolds put out guidance on what plan schools should use depending on what the positive test results are in each county that the district operates in. If all counties the district is in have a 15% or higher positive test results, the district should move solely to online learning. Hancock, Winnebago and Wright are all well above that.

One driver of those numbers in Wright was actually an outbreak in the Belmond-Klemme Community School District among secondary students and staff. In response, the district moved all of its classes online.

