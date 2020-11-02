Cerro Gordo reports nearly 300 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, test rate close to 14%

Going into the final week of October, Cerro Gordo County was sitting at 1,366 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a positive test rate of 7.9% and 296 actives cases.
Now, in the first full week of November, the county is at 1,613 lab-confirmed cases with a test rate closing in on 14%. Through Friday, active cases had risen to 412. The number of people in the county who died with the virus remained at 27.
In the north central Iowa area, such an uptick in both reported cases and test rates isn't isolated to just Cerro Gordo County.
Positive test rates are also above 10% in: Butler, Floyd, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago and Wright counties. Hancock County currently has the highest positive rate at 19% over the past two weeks, while Wright County is second at 18.1% and Winnebago County third at 18%. It was high enough in Hancock County that the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District actually canceled classes for Monday.
"Due to Sunday's positivity rate in Hancock County of 20.2% for COVID-19, and anticipating it being higher, there will be no school on Monday, November 2 (like a snow day). Decisions for the rest of the week will be made on Monday," a statement on the district's website said. The West Hancock Community School District also did not have classes on Monday, but that was due to teacher in-service work.
In July, Gov. Kim Reynolds put out guidance on what plan schools should use depending on what the positive test results are in each county that the district operates in. If all counties the district is in have a 15% or higher positive test results, the district should move solely to online learning. Hancock, Winnebago and Wright are all well above that.
One driver of those numbers in Wright was actually an outbreak in the Belmond-Klemme Community School District among secondary students and staff. In response, the district moved all of its classes online.
"Secondary classes will convene online starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. Online instruction will continue through Thursday, Nov. 5. There is no school scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6," Superintendent Dan Frazier wrote in a letter posted to the district's website. According to Frazier, the outbreak is largely attributable to "activities outside of school."
Last week, the Mason City Community School District had its worst week of COVID-19 data reporting. The district reported that 10 students had positive test results and 72 students were put into quarantine throughout the week. Five staff members also had positive tests and 12 were put into quarantine.
The news comes three weeks after Mason City had zero student and staff positive tests reported on the week of Oct. 5.
The district had returned kindergarten through second grade students back to school in a four-day capacity on Oct. 5, and returned third and fourth grade students last Monday, Oct. 26. John Adams Middle School and Mason City High School returned on Monday, when Cerro Gordo’s positivity rate sits at 13.9%.
Within the past week, Winnebago had another reported death with COVID-19, which brings the county's total to 20.
Statewide, Iowa now has 1,735 deaths and a positive test rate of 14.5% with more than 131,000 Iowans testing positive.
Nationally, the CDC's COVID-19 tracker currently lists 565,607 cases in the past week and 230,383 deaths overall.
