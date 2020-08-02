Cerro Gordo property tax deadline has passed, car renewals due soon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Governor Reynolds’ disaster emergency proclamation impacts services at the Cerro Gordo County Treasurer’s office.

What you need to know:

• Property taxes that were due in March were extended to July 31. If you have not already paid, send checks to Cerro Gordo County Treasurer; 220 N Washington, Mason City, IA 50401, pay online at https://www.iowatreasurers.org; drop payment off in drop box located in Treasurer’s hallway or Treasurer’s walk-up window in parking lot.

• Motor vehicle renewals are due by Aug. 31, if your registration expired in the months of January 2020 through July 31. Payment methods the same as above.

• If you purchased a vehicle between Feb. 13 – March 15, your vehicle must be transferred as soon as possible to avoid penalties. Call 641-421-3127 to get additional information or drop by the office.

• If you purchased a vehicle between March 16 – July 25, you must apply for title and registration by Aug. 24 to avoid penalties.

Because of social distancing health needs, customers must be 6 feet apart in hallways. Facemasks are required for entry into the courthouse.