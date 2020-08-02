Cerro Gordo property tax deadline has passed, car renewals due soon

Governor Reynolds’ disaster emergency proclamation impacts services at the Cerro Gordo County Treasurer’s office.
What you need to know:
• Property taxes that were due in March were extended to July 31. If you have not already paid, send checks to Cerro Gordo County Treasurer; 220 N Washington, Mason City, IA 50401, pay online at https://www.iowatreasurers.org; drop payment off in drop box located in Treasurer’s hallway or Treasurer’s walk-up window in parking lot.
• Motor vehicle renewals are due by Aug. 31, if your registration expired in the months of January 2020 through July 31. Payment methods the same as above.
• If you purchased a vehicle between Feb. 13 – March 15, your vehicle must be transferred as soon as possible to avoid penalties. Call 641-421-3127 to get additional information or drop by the office.
• If you purchased a vehicle between March 16 – July 25, you must apply for title and registration by Aug. 24 to avoid penalties.
Because of social distancing health needs, customers must be 6 feet apart in hallways. Facemasks are required for entry into the courthouse.
The treasurer's office asks people to pay taxes and motor vehicle renewals through the office's online website, mail, drop box or by phone, so that in-office visits are saved for transactions that require face-to-face visits.
If you have questions, call the treasurer’s office at 641-421-3127 or email questions to cgtreas@cgcounty.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!