Cerro Gordo overcomes polling worker challenges posed by COVID-19

Cerro Gordo County will have about 105 precinct election officials staffing 19 polling locations throughout the county, with the largest amounts in Mason City, Clear Lake and Rockwell.

During the June primary, the county staffed 10 polling locations, a logistic determined by the number of precinct election officials. Wedmore said the rate of individuals who declined working the polls then was about 70%.

“Things went very smoothly,” he said. “We had no issues with long lines or waits, but the turnout was significant lower.”

Wedmore said the county has 26 precincts, so that’s the most polling locations it could staff; however, the reason it isn’t this year doesn’t solely hinge on the number of poll workers.

It also has to do with the location's size and accessibility.

Because of COVID-19 and the anticipated higher turnout, the county has decided to increase its staffing at most polling location to help with social distancing, wiping down surfaces and general practices related to the virus, Wedmore said.

The voting process, he said, will also look a little different.