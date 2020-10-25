Cerro Gordo overcomes polling worker challenges posed by COVID-19

The Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s Office is always looking for poll workers.
But this year has posed new challenges for the office amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore said.
“We had a great list to start with, but on initial calls approximately half were unwilling or unable to work Election Day,” he said.
Their reasons spanned from unexpected work commitments to traveling out of town to COVID-19-related concerns.
A large number of the county’s poll workers, formally known as precinct election officials, are older, retired individuals who have the time to train and staff the polls during an election, Wedmore said, but that population is also more vulnerable to severe symptoms of the coronavirus.
Nearly 926,000 Iowans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since March, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard. About 1,621 Iowans have died from COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, and 89% of the deaths were people 60 or older.
Of the 250 individuals called, about 100 — both veteran and newcomers — were comfortable staffing the polls for the Nov. 3 election.
Wedmore said through an initiative led by the Iowa secretary of state’s initiative to attract more poll workers, the county received about 50 responses from people who were interested in working.
Cerro Gordo County will have about 105 precinct election officials staffing 19 polling locations throughout the county, with the largest amounts in Mason City, Clear Lake and Rockwell.
During the June primary, the county staffed 10 polling locations, a logistic determined by the number of precinct election officials. Wedmore said the rate of individuals who declined working the polls then was about 70%.
“Things went very smoothly,” he said. “We had no issues with long lines or waits, but the turnout was significant lower.”
Wedmore said the county has 26 precincts, so that’s the most polling locations it could staff; however, the reason it isn’t this year doesn’t solely hinge on the number of poll workers.
It also has to do with the location's size and accessibility.
Because of COVID-19 and the anticipated higher turnout, the county has decided to increase its staffing at most polling location to help with social distancing, wiping down surfaces and general practices related to the virus, Wedmore said.
The voting process, he said, will also look a little different.
At each polling location on Election Day, voters will be encouraged to wear masks as all precinct election officials and designated poll watchers will be doing so and follow social distancing guidelines, he said.
There will also be plastic barriers between voters and poll workers, hand sanitizer and a space to deposit pens for cleaning.
Wedmore said voters who are inside the location by 9 p.m. on Nov. 3 will be allowed to vote, but he encourages residents to allow for additional time at their polling place this year because of the expected large turnout and the extra procedures in place related to the coronavirus.
All poll workers will have received elections training by Tuesday, Wedmore said.
“Precinct election officials are trained election officials appointed to serve in that capacity and are very, very knowledgeable,” he said. “It’s a great workforce that we couldn’t do elections without them.”
Wedmore said more than 30 election officials have also been tasked with reviewing the absentee ballots received.
As of Thursday night, 11,350 absentee ballots have been issued in Cerro Gordo County, which is a record, he said, adding while that’s a large number, he still anticipates heavy traffic at polling places on Election Day.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot was Saturday, and the deadline for absentee ballots to be received is by the close of polls Nov. 3, or by noon on Nov. 9 if the ballots are postmarked in the mail by Nov. 2.
For more information about being a Cerro Gordo County precinct election official in the future, visit www.cerrogordoauditor.gov or call 641-421-3028.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
