Cerro Gordo nearly done counting absentee ballot backlog
Cerro Gordo nearly done counting absentee ballot backlog

Photo1

Absentee ballots are seen in a locked ballot box during early voting last week at the Park Slope Armory YMCA in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

 MARY ALTAFFER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

North Iowa’s area counties are currently in the process of counting returned absentee ballots, and some counties are already close to completing the process at noon on Tuesday. 

The following list will be updated throughout the day. 

Cerro Gordo County

Auditor: Adam Wedmore

Ballots will be accepted until 9 p.m., when polls close. 

  • According to county auditor Adam Wedmore, the ballot-counting team began the process yesterday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., counted until the middle of the night, and started back up at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. At 9:45 a.m., there were around 4,000 ballots left to count, and Wedmore anticipated that the backlog of ballots would be counted by around lunchtime on Tuesday. 

    According to Wedmore, the county issued 14,437 absentee ballots, and as of Monday night, had seen 13,982 ballots returned.

“That is record-breaking turnout, and with the ability to begin processing them early, we’re sitting very good that we should have results shortly after polls close on election night, at least from our absentee precincts," said Wedmore.

Hancock County

Auditor: Michelle Eisenmann

  • The county absentee board met at 10:30 a.m., and are currently in the process of counting ballots. Results are expected in late afternoon to early evening, according to auditors’ office staff member Ann Hinders. 

Winnebago County

Auditor: Karla Weiss

  • Winnebago is currently in the process of counting its returned absentee ballots, but has no estimate on when the process will be finished. 

Franklin County

Auditor: Michelle Giddings

  • According to County First Deputy Amy Holmgaard, the county began counting its backlog of absentee ballots at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The county sent of 2,590 absentee ballots, and was still waiting for all of them to be returned. Results should be available shortly after polls close at 9 p.m. 

Mitchell County

Auditor: Lowell Tesch

  • The absentee ballot team began counting ballots a little bit after 9 a.m. this morning, and expect results shortly after polls close at 9 p.m. According to Tesch, there were 3,593 absentee ballots requested, and there were approximately 100 that still had not been returned as of mid-day Tuesday. 

Floyd County

Auditor: Gloria Carr

  •  Carr said that the absentee ballot counting process began at 11 a.m., and as of 12:15 p.m., 500 ballots had been counted, with 4,700 remaining. Results will be announced at 9 p.m. 
