Cerro Gordo nearly done counting absentee ballot backlog

North Iowa’s area counties are currently in the process of counting returned absentee ballots, and some counties are already close to completing the process at noon on Tuesday.
The following list will be updated throughout the day.
Cerro Gordo County
Auditor: Adam Wedmore
Ballots will be accepted until 9 p.m., when polls close.
According to county auditor Adam Wedmore, the ballot-counting team began the process yesterday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., counted until the middle of the night, and started back up at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. At 9:45 a.m., there were around 4,000 ballots left to count, and Wedmore anticipated that the backlog of ballots would be counted by around lunchtime on Tuesday.
According to Wedmore, the county issued 14,437 absentee ballots, and as of Monday night, had seen 13,982 ballots returned.
“That is record-breaking turnout, and with the ability to begin processing them early, we’re sitting very good that we should have results shortly after polls close on election night, at least from our absentee precincts," said Wedmore.
Hancock County
Auditor: Michelle Eisenmann
The county absentee board met at 10:30 a.m., and are currently in the process of counting ballots. Results are expected in late afternoon to early evening, according to auditors’ office staff member Ann Hinders.
Winnebago County
Auditor: Karla Weiss
Winnebago is currently in the process of counting its returned absentee ballots, but has no estimate on when the process will be finished.
Franklin County
Auditor: Michelle Giddings
According to County First Deputy Amy Holmgaard, the county began counting its backlog of absentee ballots at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The county sent of 2,590 absentee ballots, and was still waiting for all of them to be returned. Results should be available shortly after polls close at 9 p.m.
Mitchell County
Auditor: Lowell Tesch
The absentee ballot team began counting ballots a little bit after 9 a.m. this morning, and expect results shortly after polls close at 9 p.m. According to Tesch, there were 3,593 absentee ballots requested, and there were approximately 100 that still had not been returned as of mid-day Tuesday.
Floyd County
Auditor: Gloria Carr
- Carr said that the absentee ballot counting process began at 11 a.m., and as of 12:15 p.m., 500 ballots had been counted, with 4,700 remaining. Results will be announced at 9 p.m.
2020 curbside voting
garner polling place.jpg
kanawha voting.jpg
Election Day 2020 voter check-in
North Iowa election 2020 first-time voter
Melynda and Brandon McKelvey voted in person at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse. It's Brandon's (who is 19) first time voting. @globegazette #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/M6lCn6LJXl— Lisa Grouette (@LisaGrouette) November 3, 2020
polling places.jpg
north iowa election day 2020
polling place plastic curtain
polling place pens
Election 2020 poll watcher interview
Dem poll observer Mel, of Ventura, is an out-of-work substitute teacher who lost her adult son in March (not COVID). She has been involved with campaigning + will canvass ballots later today. She said it keeps her busy and gives her a sense of pride. #Election2020 @globegazette pic.twitter.com/jQo2lYhJnS— Lisa Grouette (@LisaGrouette) November 3, 2020
cg dem.jpg
Voting at Osage Public Library.jpg
cg gop.jpg
garner polling place 2.jpg
courthouse election day.jpg
Trump flag near Cerro Gordo courthouse
ashley voting selfie
election 2020 polling place
Hancock County polling place
kanawha polling place.jpg
kanawha polling place 2.jpg
