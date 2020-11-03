Cerro Gordo nearly done counting absentee ballot backlog

According to county auditor Adam Wedmore, the ballot-counting team began the process yesterday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., counted until the middle of the night, and started back up at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. At 9:45 a.m., there were around 4,000 ballots left to count, and Wedmore anticipated that the backlog of ballots would be counted by around lunchtime on Tuesday.



According to Wedmore, the county issued 14,437 absentee ballots, and as of Monday night, had seen 13,982 ballots returned.