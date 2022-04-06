Cerro Gordo man files for ballot spot in District 2 Supervisor race

A Cerro Gordo County man has filed paperwork indicating his intention to run for the District 2 Supervisor seat.

Kelly McLaughlin, a Republican, will primary Supervisor Casey Callanan, also a Republican, who is seeking re-election to a third term in the District 2 seat.

During a phone call with the Globe Gazette on Tuesday, McLaughlin declined to furnish a press release or accept an invitation for a profile interview at this time, saying he would participate at a later date.

He also noted an aversion to describing Callanan as his opponent, calling it "a false propaganda statement" to speak about his challenger before knowing whether other residents would also enter the race for the seat.

Callanan and McLaughlin are the only two candidates presently listed on the Cerro Gordo County Auditor's election information page who have paperwork filed to pursue the District 2 seat.

Previous reporting on the 2022 supervisor race by the Globe did not include McLaughlin as a candidate.

Though McLaughlin acknowledged he had not made his candidacy widely known through media releases, Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore confirmed on Tuesday that McLaughlin's paperwork was filed on March 21.

Callanan, who was elected to the seat in 2014 formally announced his candidacy for re-election in February.

McLaughlin and Callanan are set to square off in the primary election on Tuesday, June 7.

