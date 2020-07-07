Cerro Gordo GOP to hold nomination convention

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Special Convention will be held by the Cerro Gordo County Republicans to nominate a candidate for the open county recorder position.

The convention will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 21 at the newly opened Republican Victory Office, located at 14 S Federal Ave., in Mason City.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and registration of the candidates will begin at that time.

Only credentialed delegates and candidates may take part in the convention.

Letters and agendas will be mailed out to the delegates.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

