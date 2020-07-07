Cerro Gordo GOP to hold nomination convention

A Special Convention will be held by the Cerro Gordo County Republicans to nominate a candidate for the open county recorder position.
The convention will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 21 at the newly opened Republican Victory Office, located at 14 S Federal Ave., in Mason City.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and registration of the candidates will begin at that time.
Only credentialed delegates and candidates may take part in the convention.
Letters and agendas will be mailed out to the delegates.
