You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cerro Gordo GOP to hold nomination convention
0 comments

Cerro Gordo GOP to hold nomination convention

{{featured_button_text}}

A Special Convention will be held by the Cerro Gordo County Republicans to nominate a candidate for the open county recorder position.

The convention will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 21 at the newly opened Republican Victory Office, located at 14 S Federal Ave., in Mason City.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and registration of the candidates will begin at that time.

Only credentialed delegates and candidates may take part in the convention.

Letters and agendas will be mailed out to the delegates.

Elections weblogo

Elections weblogo

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa COVID-19 cases rising again
Iowa & The Midwest

Iowa COVID-19 cases rising again

  • Updated

After new COVID-19 cases in Iowa slowly ebbed over a few weeks, the rate of infection has suddenly escalated in certain parts of Iowa, reaching record-breaking single-day totals and prompting local officials to urge residents to wear face masks in public and follow social distancing guidelines.

Watch Now: Related Video

Australian man recounts fighting off snake whilst driving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News