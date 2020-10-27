 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo GOP hosts poll watcher training
The Cerro Gordo County GOP will conduct poll watcher training this week.

The training, conducted by Republican chairwoman Barbara Hovland, will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday at the GOP Victory Office, 14 S. Federal Ave., in Mason City.

Those interested in being a poll watcher are encouraged to attend one of the training sessions.

