Cerro Gordo family joins others with fraud lawsuit against Kansas autopsy company

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and a Kansas-based autopsy service and its owner are listed as defendants in a joint lawsuit filed in Cerro Gordo County earlier this month in connection with the death of a North Iowa man.

The 24-page lawsuit alleges a MercyOne employee who was caring for 68-year-old Mario Ochoa Sr. during a hospital visit in December 2018, administered the prescribed drug Haldol Decanoate intravenously, when the drug should only be given as a shot into muscle tissue and was ordered as such.

Ochoa, of Clear Lake, who was being treated for an infection, began to rapidly deteriorate in health and died within a few days of the IV dosing, documents say.

A representative of MercyOne stated the organization was unable to comment on the lawsuit at this time.

Alongside the allegations against MercyOne, independent pathology provider National Autopsy Service and its owner Shawn Parcells are accused of breach of contract and mishandling Ochoa's remains after the family said they paid over $3,000 for an autopsy and never received a completed report, the filings read.

National Autopsy Service was hired by the Ochoas to conduct a postmortem examination on Mario in an effort to confirm the suspected cause of death and inform the family's next course of action.