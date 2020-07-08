Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update

Wednesday, July 8
Data Snapshot
- 32,505 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (07/08/2020).
- 195 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (07/08/2020).
- 734 deaths in Iowa
- 1 death in Cerro Gordo
- 8,126 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (07/07/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Vision North Iowa Members and Local Businesses Leading the Fight Against COVID-19
Vision North Iowa members agree that public health is economic health. Collectively the community leaders of Vision North Iowa are encouraging local businesses to sign up for the Mask of Wellness public health initiative. This positive movement supports and promotes ‘COVID-Conscious’ businesses so together we can keep north Iowa open. Businesses can sign up and self-certify at www.maskofwellness.com, pledging that they will take three simple actions to maintain the safety of employees and customers of their establishments:
- MASKS: Masks worn by every employee in all shared areas of the work environment
- HYGIENE: Practice personal, surface, and distance hygiene
- HEALTH: Conduct daily health self-certification
The Mask of Wellness program is available to anyone and it takes less than a minute to sign up. Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email with a link to download a digital toolkit for use in your business. To further incentivize businesses to commit to community health, Vision North Iowa has created wellness starter kits. Simply forward your Mask of Wellness confirmation email to the appropriate contact below and Vision North Iowa will set you up with a wellness starter kit. Starter Kit includes: 25 disposable masks you can offer to customers or employees, a “Mask of Wellness” sign for your front door, and a “What We’re Doing” flyer to inform others of the program. Kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be picked up at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Center (9 N Federal Ave, Mason City) and the Clear Lake Chamber (205 Main Ave, Clear Lake) beginning on Wednesday, July 8 and on weekdays between 9AM-4PM.
Mask of Wellness confirmation emails can be sent to:
- Mason City: chamber@masoncityia.com
- Clear Lake: stacy@clearlakeiowa.com
Questions about the wellness starter kits can be directed to:
