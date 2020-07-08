Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update

The Mask of Wellness program is available to anyone and it takes less than a minute to sign up. Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email with a link to download a digital toolkit for use in your business. To further incentivize businesses to commit to community health, Vision North Iowa has created wellness starter kits. Simply forward your Mask of Wellness confirmation email to the appropriate contact below and Vision North Iowa will set you up with a wellness starter kit. Starter Kit includes: 25 disposable masks you can offer to customers or employees, a “Mask of Wellness” sign for your front door, and a “What We’re Doing” flyer to inform others of the program. Kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be picked up at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Center (9 N Federal Ave, Mason City) and the Clear Lake Chamber (205 Main Ave, Clear Lake) beginning on Wednesday, July 8 and on weekdays between 9AM-4PM.