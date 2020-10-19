Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update

Monday, Oct. 19
Data Snapshot
- 107,616 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (10/19/2020).
- 1,234 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (10/19/2020).
- 993 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (10/19/2020).
- 218 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (1019/2020).
- 1,536 deaths in Iowa (10/19/2020).
- 23 deaths in Cerro Gordo (10/19/2020).
- 21,704 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (10/18/2020).
Support Local Journalism
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.