Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update
CERRO GORDO’S DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE

Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update

Download PDF COVID-19

Monday, Oct. 19

Data Snapshot

  • 107,616 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (10/19/2020).
    • 1,234 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (10/19/2020).
    • 993 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (10/19/2020).
    • 218 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (1019/2020).
  • 1,536 deaths in Iowa (10/19/2020).
    • 23 deaths in Cerro Gordo (10/19/2020).
  • 21,704 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (10/18/2020).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

MCCSD table

*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

;# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported;# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine;# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported;# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine

Oct. 12;0;0;1;28

Oct. 13;0;0;0;0

Oct. 14;1;0;0;1

Oct. 15;0;2;0;12

Oct. 16;0;0;0;0

