Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update:

Friday, August 28
Data Snapshot
- 62,093 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (08/28/2020).
- 788 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (08/28/2020).
- 553 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (08/28/2020).
- 235 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (08/28/2020).
- 1,091 deaths in Iowa (8/28/2020)
- 20 deaths in Cerro Gordo (8/28/2020)
- 14,978 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (08/28/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Gov. announces closures as COVID-19 positive cases surge
Thursday, Governor Reynolds signed her latest proclamation closing bars and other alcohol establishments and limiting the sale of alcohol in restaurants. This latest proclamation only applies to establishments located in Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk, and Story Counties. This reversal on closures is another reminder that we must remain vigilant in our daily lives to stop the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask in public settings and wherever it is difficult to practice social distance. Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content frequently, practice social distance in public settings, stay home when you are sick or feeling ill, cough and sneeze into a tissue or the elbow of your arm, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces often, and monitor your health.
For more information on ways to slow the spread of COVID-19, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html
To read the Governor’s proclamation, visit: https://governor.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/documents/Public%20Health%20Proclamation%20-%202020.08.27.pdf
Concerned about COVID-19?
