Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: When to quarantine and for how long, survey for MCCSD parents

Your last day of quarantine is 14 days from the date you had close contact.

Quarantine Scenario 2: “I had close contact with someone who has COVID-19. I live with the person but can avoid further close contact.”

Your last day of quarantine is 14 days from when the person with COVID-19 began home isolation.

Quarantine Scenario 3: “I’m under quarantine and had an additional close contact with someone who has COVID-19"

You will have to restart your quarantine from the last day you had close contact with anyone in your house who has COVID-19. Any time a new household member gets sick with COVID-19 and you had close contact, you will have to restart your quarantine.

Quarantine Scenario 4: “I live with someone who has COVID-19 and cannot avoid continued close contact.”

You should avoid contact with others outside the home while the person is sick, and quarantine for 14 days after the person who has COVID-19 meets the criteria to end home isolation.

Criteria to End Home Isolation Scenario 1: “I think or know I have COVID-19, and I have symptoms.”