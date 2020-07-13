Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: When to quarantine and for how long, survey for MCCSD parents

Monday, July 13
Data Snapshot
- 35,529 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (07/13/2020).
- 325 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (07/13/2020).
- 754 deaths in Iowa
- 1 death in Cerro Gordo
- 8,662 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (07/11/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Quarantine if you Might Be Sick, Isolate if You Are Sick
What is the difference between quarantine and isolation? Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others. Isolation separates people who are infected with the virus away from people who are not infected.
Quarantine helps prevent spread of disease that can occur before a person knows they are sick or if they are infected with the virus without feeling symptoms. People in quarantine should stay home, separate themselves from others, monitor their health, and follow directions from their state or local health department. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you need to quarantine if you have been in close contact with a person who has COVID-19. What counts as “close contact”?
- You were within 6 feet of someone for at least 15 minutes who has COVID-19.
- You provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19.
- You had direct physical contact with the infected person.
- You shared eating or drinking utensils.
- They sneezed, coughed, or somehow got respiratory droplets on you.
Isolation is used to separate people infected with the virus (those who are sick with COVID-19 and those with no symptoms) from people who are not infected. People who are in isolation should stay home until it is safe for them to be around others. In the home, anyone sick or infected should separate themselves from others by staying in a specific “sick room” or area and using a separate bathroom (if available). Who needs to isolate?
- People who have COVID-19.
- People who have symptoms of COVID-19 and can recover from home.
- People who have no symptoms (are asymptomatic) but have tested positive for COVID-19.
Now that we know the difference between quarantine and isolation, how do we determine the length of quarantine or isolation?
Quarantine Scenario 1: “I had close contact with someone who has COVID-19 and will not have further contact or interactions with the person while they are sick” (e.g., co-worker, neighbor, or friend).
Your last day of quarantine is 14 days from the date you had close contact.
Quarantine Scenario 2: “I had close contact with someone who has COVID-19. I live with the person but can avoid further close contact.”
Your last day of quarantine is 14 days from when the person with COVID-19 began home isolation.
Quarantine Scenario 3: “I’m under quarantine and had an additional close contact with someone who has COVID-19"
You will have to restart your quarantine from the last day you had close contact with anyone in your house who has COVID-19. Any time a new household member gets sick with COVID-19 and you had close contact, you will have to restart your quarantine.
Quarantine Scenario 4: “I live with someone who has COVID-19 and cannot avoid continued close contact.”
You should avoid contact with others outside the home while the person is sick, and quarantine for 14 days after the person who has COVID-19 meets the criteria to end home isolation.
Criteria to End Home Isolation Scenario 1: “I think or know I have COVID-19, and I have symptoms.”
You can end isolation and be with others after:
- 3 days with no fever and
- Respiratory symptoms have improved (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) and
- It has been 10 days since symptoms first appeared.
Criteria to End Home Isolation Scenario 2: “I tested positive for COVID-19 but have no symptoms.”
If you continue to have no symptoms, you can end isolation and be with others after:
- 10 days have passed since test.
It is crucial that we all do our part and follow these guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick, stay home. If you are awaiting test results, stay home. If you are symptomatic, stay home.
For more information about CDC guidance for quarantine, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html
For more information about CDC guidance for isolation, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/isolation.html
Reminder to Parents: Return to Learn Survey Response Due by 4:00 p.m. July 14th, 2020
A reminder to parents of children within the Mason City Community School District. By now you should have received a text and/or an email containing a link to the “Return to Learn” survey. This survey contains important questions for parents of learners. The answers will help our school district determine the methodology used for teaching when students return to schools in the fall. If you did not receive a text or email, follow this link to complete the survey: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe73mvKVH8ntGJt0F5gbi8gBHnBvapT4RQMb7KZrXR2B-XBYg/viewform
