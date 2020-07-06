Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: What to do if you think you've been exposed, how contact tracing works

Monday, July 6
Data Snapshot
- 31,657 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (07/06/2020).
- 179 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (07/06/2020).
- 723 deaths in Iowa
- 1 death in Cerro Gordo
- 7,862 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (07/05/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Case Investigation and Contact Tracing: What to do if You Think You Have Been Exposed
Case investigation and contact tracing are essential tools in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. When an individual is tested, and confirmed COVID-19 positive, case investigation and contact tracing begins. There are two branches of case investigation and contact tracing as described by the Iowa Department of Public Health infographic above.
When a case is confirmed, case investigation begins, and contacts are determined. Contacts who are exhibiting symptoms or tests positive are considered confirmed, are asked to isolate for 14 days, and are asked to give details about individuals they have been in contact with. Subsequently if a contact shows no signs of symptoms, they MUST still isolate themselves from other people and pets for a minimum of 14 days. If the contact still exhibits no symptoms after 14 days, they are released from self-isolation and encouraged to follow public health guidance.
Another topic of conversation, and one that needs explanation, is exposure. What is considered exposure and what to do if you feel you have been exposed? Exposure is determined through case investigation and contact tracing performed by local and state health officials. At its most basic, an individual has been exposed if he or she has been in close contact with a confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 positive individual. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet or less of an infected or presumed infected individual for 15 minutes or more. If you have been contacted by a state or local health official it is imperative that you answer the call and give as much factual and pertinent information as you can. If you feel you have been exposed and have not received a call for contact tracing, please call your local health care provider or local and state public health departments for further guidance.
During a pandemic it, it is hard to know what to do, who to trust, and where to go to seek help. It is important now more than ever to trust the experts like healthcare professionals, epidemiologists, virologists, and the scientific community at large. These individuals devote their entire professional careers to understanding the characteristics of diseases like COVID-19. They study the origins, the traits, who it affects, and how it spreads. They develop best practice guidance and continue to update that guidance as their understanding of the disease develops over time.
It is important to let the health care officials perform the case investigation and contact tracing. They are best able to determine the level of exposure and set a course of action for any individual to take regardless of the situation they find themselves in.
Together, through case investigation, contact tracing, and preventative measures we can slow the spread of this disease. For more information on exposure, case investigation, and contact tracing, visit: https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus/Local-Public-Health
Concerned about COVID-19?
