Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: What to do if you think you've been exposed, how contact tracing works

When a case is confirmed, case investigation begins, and contacts are determined. Contacts who are exhibiting symptoms or tests positive are considered confirmed, are asked to isolate for 14 days, and are asked to give details about individuals they have been in contact with. Subsequently if a contact shows no signs of symptoms, they MUST still isolate themselves from other people and pets for a minimum of 14 days. If the contact still exhibits no symptoms after 14 days, they are released from self-isolation and encouraged to follow public health guidance.

Another topic of conversation, and one that needs explanation, is exposure. What is considered exposure and what to do if you feel you have been exposed? Exposure is determined through case investigation and contact tracing performed by local and state health officials. At its most basic, an individual has been exposed if he or she has been in close contact with a confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 positive individual. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet or less of an infected or presumed infected individual for 15 minutes or more. If you have been contacted by a state or local health official it is imperative that you answer the call and give as much factual and pertinent information as you can. If you feel you have been exposed and have not received a call for contact tracing, please call your local health care provider or local and state public health departments for further guidance.