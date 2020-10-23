 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Two more deaths reported, more school data, student meal pickup changes
CERRO GORDO’S DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE

Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Two more deaths reported, more school data, student meal pickup changes

Download PDF COVID-19

Friday, Oct. 23

Data Snapshot

  • 112,686 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (10/23/2020).
    • 1,313 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (10/23/2020).
    • 1,033 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (10/23/2020).
    • 255 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (10/23/2020).
  • 1,617 deaths in Iowa (10/23/2020).
    • 25 deaths in Cerro Gordo (10/23/2020).
  • 22,350 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (10/22/2020).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Mason City Community School District COVID-19 Data Report

The following data is being provided in an effort to keep students, staff, parents, and the entire community aware of how COVID-19 is impacting our district. Please know that these efforts will be a work in progress and our district will make adjustments and improvements. The number of cases is a daily reporting, not a running total.

Weekly data as of 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23 
 # of STAFF positive cases reported # of STAFF placed in quarantine or self-quarantine # of STUDENT positive cases reported # of STUDENTS placed in quarantine or self-quarantine 

Oct. 19 

 0
 Oct. 20 111 
 Oct. 21
 Oct. 22111 
 Oct. 23 00

Approximate number of students in the Mason City Community School District (in-person/Hybrid):  3300

Approximate number of staff in the Mason City Community School District:  650

Current buildings or programs with known positive cases:

Jefferson Elementary

John Adams Middle School

Mason City High School

Disclaimer: The data being reported out is for informational purposes only. This information is based on reports to the District from sources which may or may not have been independently verified.

A full report from the start of the school year can be found here: https://returntolearn.masoncityschools.org/covid-tracker-dashboard

Newman Catholic Schools COVID-19 Data Report

Weekly updates will identify active confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and the number of students and staff currently in quarantine in order to be transparent with the community yet maintain student and staff privacy.  The data can be found here: https://newmancatholic.org/parents/onlineresources/.

Changes Announced for To-go Meal Pickup for School Aged Children

Beginning on Monday, October 26, the Mason City Community School District will go to one location for to-go meal pick up for children in our community ages 1-18.  The location and times will be Roosevelt Elementary, 313 15th St. SE, Mason City, IA, Monday-Friday from 11AM-11:30AM. This change is due to a reduction in participation numbers for to-go meals with K-4 students returning back to school four days a week.  Harding and Hoover schools will no longer be used as pick up sites. 

All students receive free breakfast and lunch daily at school if they wish to participate in school meals.  Check out this short video to learn more about the program:

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7f_nvzKN2I&feature=emb_title

