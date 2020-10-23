Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Two more deaths reported, more school data, student meal pickup changes

Weekly updates will identify active confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and the number of students and staff currently in quarantine in order to be transparent with the community yet maintain student and staff privacy. The data can be found here: https://newmancatholic.org/parents/onlineresources/ .

Beginning on Monday, October 26, the Mason City Community School District will go to one location for to-go meal pick up for children in our community ages 1-18. The location and times will be Roosevelt Elementary, 313 15th St. SE, Mason City, IA, Monday-Friday from 11AM-11:30AM. This change is due to a reduction in participation numbers for to-go meals with K-4 students returning back to school four days a week. Harding and Hoover schools will no longer be used as pick up sites.