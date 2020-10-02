 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Two more deaths reported, Mason City CSD data update
CERRO GORDO’S DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE

Download PDF COVID-19

Friday, Oct. 2

Data Snapshot

  • 90,999 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (10/02/2020).
    • 1,104 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (10/02/2020).
    • 878 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (10/02/2020).
    • 203 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (10/02/2020).
  • 1,366 deaths in Iowa (10/02/2020).
    • 23 deaths in Cerro Gordo (10/02/2020).
  • 19,450 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (10/01/2020).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Mason City Community School District COVID-19 Data Report

The following data is being provided in an effort to keep students, staff, parents, and the entire community aware of how COVID-19 is impacting our district. Please know that these efforts will be a work in progress and our district will make adjustments and improvements. The number of cases is a daily reporting, not a running total.

*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2nd, 2020

 

# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported

# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine

# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported

# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine

September 21

0

2

1

5

September 22

0

0

0

1

September 23

0

1

2

0

September 24

1

0

2

7

September 25

0

0

0

0

Approximate number of students in the Mason City Community School District (in-person/Hybrid):  3300

Approximate number of staff in the Mason City Community School District:  650

Current buildings or programs with known positive cases:

Lincoln Intermediate

Mason City High School

