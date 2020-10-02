Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Two more deaths reported, Mason City CSD data update

Friday, Oct. 2
Data Snapshot
- 90,999 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (10/02/2020).
- 1,104 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (10/02/2020).
- 878 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (10/02/2020).
- 203 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (10/02/2020).
- 1,366 deaths in Iowa (10/02/2020).
- 23 deaths in Cerro Gordo (10/02/2020).
- 19,450 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (10/01/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Mason City Community School District COVID-19 Data Report
The following data is being provided in an effort to keep students, staff, parents, and the entire community aware of how COVID-19 is impacting our district. Please know that these efforts will be a work in progress and our district will make adjustments and improvements. The number of cases is a daily reporting, not a running total.
*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2nd, 2020
# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported
# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine
# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported
# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine
September 21
0
2
1
5
September 22
0
0
0
1
September 23
0
1
2
0
September 24
1
0
2
7
September 25
0
0
0
0
Approximate number of students in the Mason City Community School District (in-person/Hybrid): 3300
Approximate number of staff in the Mason City Community School District: 650
Current buildings or programs with known positive cases:
Lincoln Intermediate
Mason City High School
