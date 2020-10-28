 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Two additional deaths reported, Mason City press conference today
CERRO GORDO’S DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE

Download PDF COVID-19

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Data Snapshot

  • 119,526 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (10/28/2020).
    • 1,434 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (10/28/2020).
    • 1,070 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (10/28/2020).
    • 337 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (10/28/2020).
  • 1,680 deaths in Iowa (10/28/2020).
    • 27 deaths in Cerro Gordo (10/28/2020).
  • 22,742 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit 10/27/2020).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Join us for the Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference

Tune in today at 3:30 pm for the weekly COVID-19 press conference, hosted by Mayor Bill Schickel.  Panelists include:

  • Dan Long – Principal, Mason City High School
  • Brian Hanft – Public Health Director, CG Public Health

The press conference will be broadcast live at 3:30 pm on the City of Mason City’s Facebook page as well as the city’s education-government channel, Mediacom cable channel 117-2.

MCCSD table

*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020

;# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported;# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine;# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported;# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine

Oct. 19;0;1;1;0

Oct. 20;1;4;0;11

Oct. 21;2;4;0;2

Oct. 22;2;4;0;2

Oct. 23;0;0;1;0

