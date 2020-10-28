Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Two additional deaths reported, Mason City press conference today

Wednesday, Oct. 28
Data Snapshot
- 119,526 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (10/28/2020).
- 1,434 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (10/28/2020).
- 1,070 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (10/28/2020).
- 337 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (10/28/2020).
- 1,680 deaths in Iowa (10/28/2020).
- 27 deaths in Cerro Gordo (10/28/2020).
- 22,742 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit 10/27/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Support Local Journalism
Join us for the Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference
Tune in today at 3:30 pm for the weekly COVID-19 press conference, hosted by Mayor Bill Schickel. Panelists include:
- Dan Long – Principal, Mason City High School
- Brian Hanft – Public Health Director, CG Public Health
The press conference will be broadcast live at 3:30 pm on the City of Mason City’s Facebook page as well as the city’s education-government channel, Mediacom cable channel 117-2.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.