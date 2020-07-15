Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Testing too early can give false negatives, wellness kits for businesses

Testing too Early May Lead to False Negative Results

A negative test result means the virus which causes COVID-19 was not found in your sample. For COVID-19, a negative test result for a sample collected while a person has symptoms usually means that COVID-19 did not cause your recent illness. However, it is possible for this test to give a negative result that is incorrect (false negative) in some people who have COVID-19.

What does this mean? This means that you could possibly still have COVID-19 even though the test result is negative. MercyOne of North Iowa and the JIC partners suggest people seek testing at least 5-7 days after their close contact exposure. A period of 5-7 days will better allow for a significant amount of viral load to be present in the body, further reducing the chances of a false negative.

