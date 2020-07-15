Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Testing too early can give false negatives, wellness kits for businesses

Wednesday, July 15
Data Snapshot
- 36,161 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (07/15/2020).
- 349 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (07/15/2020).
- 760 deaths in Iowa
- 1 death in Cerro Gordo
- 9,236 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (07/14/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Researchers Release Calculator to Estimate Risk of Covid-19 Exposure at U.S. Events
Researchers at Georgia Tech University have released an interactive map that is able to calculate county-level risk of becoming infected by attending an event with someone actively infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. This map can be used in your decision-making process while preparing to host or attend an event in any area across the continental United States. A stark reminder that the threat from this virus is still prevalent.
Testing too Early May Lead to False Negative Results
A negative test result means the virus which causes COVID-19 was not found in your sample. For COVID-19, a negative test result for a sample collected while a person has symptoms usually means that COVID-19 did not cause your recent illness. However, it is possible for this test to give a negative result that is incorrect (false negative) in some people who have COVID-19.
What does this mean? This means that you could possibly still have COVID-19 even though the test result is negative. MercyOne of North Iowa and the JIC partners suggest people seek testing at least 5-7 days after their close contact exposure. A period of 5-7 days will better allow for a significant amount of viral load to be present in the body, further reducing the chances of a false negative.
Reminder to Businesses: Sign up for the Mask of Wellness and Receive your Wellness Kits
The Mask of Wellness program is available to anyone and it takes less than a minute to sign up. Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email with a link to download a digital toolkit for use in your business. To further incentivize businesses to commit to community health, Vision North Iowa has created wellness starter kits. Simply forward your Mask of Wellness confirmation email to the appropriate contact below and Vision North Iowa will set you up with a wellness starter kit. Starter Kit includes: 25 disposable masks you can offer to customers or employees, a “Mask of Wellness” sign for your front door, and a “What We’re Doing” flyer to inform others of the program. Kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis and currently can be picked up weekdays between 9AM-4PM at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Center (9 N Federal Ave, Mason City) and the Clear Lake Chamber (205 Main Ave, Clear Lake).
Mask of Wellness confirmation emails can be sent to:
- Mason City: chamber@masoncityia.com
- Clear Lake: stacy@clearlakeiowa.com
Questions about the wellness starter kits can be directed to:
Concerned about COVID-19?
