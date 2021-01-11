 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Small business update, COVID-19 virus variant confirmed in Minnesota
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Small business update, COVID-19 virus variant confirmed in Minnesota

Covid-19 weblogo

Monday, Jan. 11

Data Snapshot (as of 10:00am)

  • 297,282 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (01/11/2021).
    • 4,526 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (01/11/2021).
    • 4,000 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (01/11/2021).
    • 462 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (01/11/2021).
  • 4,139 deaths in Iowa (01/11/2021).
    • 64 deaths in Cerro Gordo (01/11/2021).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 12/28/2020-01/10/2021 - Max 40%, Min 4%   

percent positive jan. 11.png

                      

Days to Double

The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County.  

days to double jan. 11.png

 

Small Business Update: Stimulus Details and Upcoming Press Conference

Use the link below for more details on the latest Coronavirus economic relief package.  Join us this Wednesday, January 13th, at 3:30 pm for our Facebook live COVID-19 press conference where this topic will be discussed further.

https://www.uschamber.com/co/events/small-business-update-town-hall/small-business-update-december-stimulus

 

COVID-19 Virus Variant Confirmed in Minnesota

Minnesota health officials confirmed late Saturday that 5 people in the Twin Cities metro area had contracted the variant virus. A study published last week by scientists at Imperial College London, and not yet peer-reviewed, estimated that the variant first detected in Britain is 50 percent more transmissible than the more common strain of the virus*. Regardless of which variant is circulating, the familiar safety measures of wearing a face mask in public, maintain physical distance between yourself and others, washing your hands often, and not gathering with those that do not live in your household can help slow their spread.

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.12.30.20249034v2.full.pdf

Public Health Scam Alert

CG Public Health has been alerted to a scam in which seniors are being called and asked about scheduling their vaccination. Questions are being asked to try to get their personal data. CG Public Health and any Public Health organization will NOT be calling anyone to get personal information or to set up COVID-19 Vaccine administration. When the time comes to vaccinate the public, we will have information distributed through our media partners, social media, as well as our website.

 


REGION 2

MCCSD table

*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021

;# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported;# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine;# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported;# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine

Jan. 4;1;2;7;31

Jan. 5;0;2;1;5

Jan. 6;0;0;1;3

Jan. 7;0;0;1;3

Jan. 8;1;0;0;0

Concerned about COVID-19?

