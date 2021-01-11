Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Small business update, COVID-19 virus variant confirmed in Minnesota

Use the link below for more details on the latest Coronavirus economic relief package. Join us this Wednesday, January 13 th , at 3:30 pm for our Facebook live COVID-19 press conference where this topic will be discussed further.

Minnesota health officials confirmed late Saturday that 5 people in the Twin Cities metro area had contracted the variant virus. A study published last week by scientists at Imperial College London, and not yet peer-reviewed, estimated that the variant first detected in Britain is 50 percent more transmissible than the more common strain of the virus*. Regardless of which variant is circulating, the familiar safety measures of wearing a face mask in public, maintain physical distance between yourself and others, washing your hands often, and not gathering with those that do not live in your household can help slow their spread.