Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Reminder of sick, childcare leave laws, MercyOne testing update

On April 1, 2020, the Department of Labor (DOL) issued new regulations to implement COVID-19-related paid sick and family leave benefits under the FFCRA, effective immediately. The regulations provide the most comprehensive guidelines to date on who qualifies for COVID-19-related leave since the passage of the FFCRA.

Two of the most significant provisions of the law are: (1) two-week emergency paid leave for COVID-19 related quarantines and sickness (and unavailability of child-care providers) and (2) Paid leave under the Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act (EFMLEA)for care of children whose school is closed or whose child care provider is unavailable for COVID-19 related reasons. These provisions became effective April 1st, 2020 and expire on December 31st, 2020. It is important to note that an employee cannot be required to use other forms of paid leave by an employer before using emergency sick leave.