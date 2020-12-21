Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Positive test rate, days to double

Monday, Dec. 21
Data Snapshot (as of 10:00am)
- 267,748 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (12/21/2020).
- 4,166 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (12/21/2020).
- 3,271 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (12/21/2020).
- 839 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (12/21/2020).
- 3,589 deaths in Iowa (12/21/2020).
- 56 deaths in Cerro Gordo (12/21/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 12/07-12/20 - Max 25%, Min 0%
Days to Double
The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County.
Mason City Community School District COVID-19 Data Report
The following data is being provided in an effort to keep students, staff, parents, and the entire community aware of how COVID-19 is impacting our district. Please know that these efforts will be a work in progress and our district will make adjustments and improvements. The number of cases is a daily reporting, not a running total.
*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020
# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported
# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine
# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported
# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine
December 14
2
2
2
23
December 15
0
2
1
6
December 16
0
0
0
2
December 17
0
2
3
18
December 18
0
1
0
0
Student daily absenteeism for illness by building this week ranged from 1.0%-7.3%.
For the week, the district average student absenteeism for illness is 2.0%.
Approximate number of students in the Mason City Community School District (in-person/Hybrid): 3300
Approximate number of staff in the Mason City Community School District: 650
Current buildings or programs with known positive cases:
Jefferson Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary
Lincoln Intermediate
Mason City High School
Disclaimer: The data being reported out is for informational purposes only. This information is based on reports to the District from sources which may or may not have been independently verified.
A full report from the start of the school year can be found here: https://returntolearn.masoncityschools.org/covid-tracker-dashboard
Newman Catholic Schools COVID-19 Data Report
Daily updates will identify active confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and the number of students and staff currently in quarantine in order to be transparent with the community yet maintain student and staff privacy. The data can be found here: https://newmancatholic.org/parents/onlineresources/.
Clear Lake Community Schools COVID-19 Data Report
Weekly updates will be provided Fridays by 4:00 p.m. To view this data please follow the link below.
