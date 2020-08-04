Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: MCCSD online registration, plasma donations encouraged

Tuesday, August 4
Data Snapshot
- 45,981 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (08/04/2020).
- 577 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (08/04/2020).
- 242 total recovered in Cerro Gordo
- 866 deaths in Iowa
- 17 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 11,894 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (08/03/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
MCCSD School Board Approve Return-to-Learn Plan for the District
On Monday, August 3rd, 2020 the Mason City Community School District school board members approved the districts Return-to-Learn plan. Highlights of the plan include:
- Mask mandate for all students and faculty
- A hybrid learning plan involving a four-day school week. Two days of in-person instruction and two days of online instructions. Wednesdays are off days for students, designed so that teachers can re-focus on lesson plans and learn from the first two days of the week.
- Families can choose to voluntarily learn from home, 100% of the time, if they feel inclined to do so.
The next board meeting is scheduled for August 17th. For more information, visit: https://returntolearn.masoncityschools.org/return-to-learn-plan
Mason City Community School District Encourages Online Registration
The Mason City Community School District is now offering online registration for the upcoming school year. Completing all the steps required for online registration will eliminate the need for in-person registration this August. For more information, visit: https://www.masoncityschools.org/index.php/79-announcements/451-registrationpage
COVID-19 Positive Encouraged to Donate Plasma Post-Recovery
MercyOne and the Joint Information Center partners encourage all COVID-19 positive individuals to consider donating plasma at a LifeServe Blood Center immediately following full recovery. For more information, visit: https://www.lifeservebloodcenter.org/
Concerned about COVID-19?
