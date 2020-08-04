Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: MCCSD online registration, plasma donations encouraged

The next board meeting is scheduled for August 17th. For more information, visit: https://returntolearn.masoncityschools.org/return-to-learn-plan

Mason City Community School District Encourages Online Registration

The Mason City Community School District is now offering online registration for the upcoming school year. Completing all the steps required for online registration will eliminate the need for in-person registration this August. For more information, visit: https://www.masoncityschools.org/index.php/79-announcements/451-registrationpage

COVID-19 Positive Encouraged to Donate Plasma Post-Recovery