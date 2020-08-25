Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Mason City press conference Wednesday

Tuesday, August 25

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus .

With children of all ages returning to school last week and this week, parents are still left with questions. This week we encourage parents to tune in and participate in the conversation during the weekly COVID-19 press conference. Submit your questions via the Facebook live feed for answers during and after the press conference. The weekly COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, August 26th at 3:30 pm, hosted by Mayor Bill Schickel. Panelists include: