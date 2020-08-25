Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Mason City press conference Wednesday

Tuesday, August 25
Data Snapshot
- 57,270 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (08/25/2020).
- 726 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (08/25/2020).
- 538 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (08/25/2020).
- 188 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (08/25/2020).
- 1,050 deaths in Iowa (8/25/2020)
- 20 deaths in Cerro Gordo (8/25/2020)
- 14,776 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (08/24/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference
With children of all ages returning to school last week and this week, parents are still left with questions. This week we encourage parents to tune in and participate in the conversation during the weekly COVID-19 press conference. Submit your questions via the Facebook live feed for answers during and after the press conference. The weekly COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, August 26th at 3:30 pm, hosted by Mayor Bill Schickel. Panelists include:
- Micki Fredricks – Mason City High School Nurse – Micki brings over 18 years of nursing experience to the press conference. She will discuss the daily processes and precautions the Mason City Community School District will undergo to promote the health and well-being of all children during this school year.
- Karen Crimmings – CG Public Health Disease Prevention & Health Promotion Manager – Having offered her knowledge and support during the development of the Return-to-Learn plans, Karen will provide further insight on the progress and implementation of this year’s Return-to-Learn process.
The press conference will be broadcast live Wednesday, August 26th at 3:30 pm on the City of Mason City’s Facebook page as well as the city’s education-government channel, Mediacom cable channel 117-2.
To speak with a consultant, dial: 855-244-5301. Phone lines are open Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. or email the parent referral team at childcare@caeiowa.org
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.