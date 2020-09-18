 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Mason City CSD data report
CERRO GORDO'S DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE

Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Mason City CSD data report

Download PDF COVID-19

Friday, Sept. 18

Data Snapshot

  • 78,375 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (09/18/2020).
    • 985 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (09/18/2020).
    • 694 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (09/18/2020).
    • 287 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (09/18/2020).
  • 1,258 deaths in Iowa (09/18/2020).
    • 21 deaths in Cerro Gordo (09/18/2020).
  • 17,776 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (09/17/2020).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Mason City Community School District COVID-19 Data Report

The following data is being provided in an effort to keep students, staff, parents, and the entire community aware of how COVID-19 is impacting our district. Please know that these efforts will be a work in progress and our district will make adjustments and improvements. The number of cases is a daily reporting, not a running total.

*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020

 

# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported

# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine

# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported

# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine

September 14

0

0

0

2

September 15

0

0

1

3

September 16

0

1

0

1

September 17

1

0

0

2

September 18

0

0

0

0

Approximate number of students in the Mason City Community School District (in-person/Hybrid):  3300

Approximate number of staff in the Mason City Community School District:  650

Current buildings or programs with known positive cases:

Mason City High School

Lincoln Intermediate

Disclaimer: The data being reported out is for informational purposes only. This information is based on reports to the District from sources which may or may not have been independently verified.

A full report from the start of the school year can be found here: https://returntolearn.masoncityschools.org/covid-tracker-dashboard

