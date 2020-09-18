Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Mason City CSD data report

Friday, Sept. 18
Data Snapshot
- 78,375 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (09/18/2020).
- 985 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (09/18/2020).
- 694 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (09/18/2020).
- 287 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (09/18/2020).
- 1,258 deaths in Iowa (09/18/2020).
- 21 deaths in Cerro Gordo (09/18/2020).
- 17,776 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (09/17/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Mason City Community School District COVID-19 Data Report
The following data is being provided in an effort to keep students, staff, parents, and the entire community aware of how COVID-19 is impacting our district. Please know that these efforts will be a work in progress and our district will make adjustments and improvements. The number of cases is a daily reporting, not a running total.
*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020
# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported
# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine
# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported
# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine
September 14
0
0
0
2
September 15
0
0
1
3
September 16
0
1
0
1
September 17
1
0
0
2
September 18
0
0
0
0
Approximate number of students in the Mason City Community School District (in-person/Hybrid): 3300
Approximate number of staff in the Mason City Community School District: 650
Current buildings or programs with known positive cases:
Mason City High School
Lincoln Intermediate
Disclaimer: The data being reported out is for informational purposes only. This information is based on reports to the District from sources which may or may not have been independently verified.
A full report from the start of the school year can be found here: https://returntolearn.masoncityschools.org/covid-tracker-dashboard
