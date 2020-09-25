Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Mason City CSD data report

Mason City schools plan for more in-person learning

The Mason City Community School District is planning to increase in-person learning. After consulting with Cerro Gordo Public Health and monitoring community, district and building level health factors, the first step of the district plan is for Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade students to move to four days per week in-person learning starting on Oct. 5. With this plan, Wednesday will remain a no school day for students. If the health factors of our community district and building continue to stay strong, we will bring the 3rd and 4th grade students back to school four days per week on Oct. 26.