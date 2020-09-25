Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Mason City CSD data report

Friday, Sept. 25
Data Snapshot
- 84,678 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (09/25/2020).
- 1,051 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (09/25/2020).
- 759 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (09/25/2020).
- 292 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (09/25/2020).
- 1,306 deaths in Iowa (09/25/2020).
- 21 deaths in Cerro Gordo (09/25/2020).
- 18,718 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (09/24/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Mason City Community School District COVID-19 Data Report
The following data is being provided in an effort to keep students, staff, parents, and the entire community aware of how COVID-19 is impacting our district. Please know that these efforts will be a work in progress and our district will make adjustments and improvements. The number of cases is a daily reporting, not a running total.
*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020
# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported
# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine
# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported
# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine
September 21
0
2
1
9
September 22
0
0
0
1
September 23
0
2
1
4
September 24
0
0
2
1
September 25
0
1
0
0
Approximate number of students in the Mason City Community School District (in-person/Hybrid): 3300
Approximate number of staff in the Mason City Community School District: 650
Current buildings or programs with known positive cases:
Mason City High School
Roosevelt Elementary
Disclaimer: The data being reported out is for informational purposes only. This information is based on reports to the District from sources which may or may not have been independently verified.
A full report from the start of the school year can be found here: https://returntolearn.masoncityschools.org/covid-tracker-dashboard
Newman Catholic schools COVID-19 data report
Weekly updates will identify active confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and the number of students and staff currently in quarantine in order to be transparent with the community yet maintain student and staff privacy. The data can be found here: https://newmancatholic.org/parents/onlineresources/
Mason City schools plan for more in-person learning
The Mason City Community School District is planning to increase in-person learning. After consulting with Cerro Gordo Public Health and monitoring community, district and building level health factors, the first step of the district plan is for Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade students to move to four days per week in-person learning starting on Oct. 5. With this plan, Wednesday will remain a no school day for students. If the health factors of our community district and building continue to stay strong, we will bring the 3rd and 4th grade students back to school four days per week on Oct. 26.
For more information about these plans, visit the district website at www.masoncityschools.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
