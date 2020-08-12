Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats

Wednesday, August 12
Data Snapshot
- 46,702 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (08/12/2020).
- 635 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (08/12/2020).
- 394 total recovered in Cerro Gordo
- 241 total active cases in Cerro Gordo
- 949 deaths in Iowa
- 17 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 12,969 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (08/11/2020)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
