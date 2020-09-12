Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats

Friday, Sept. 13
Data Snapshot
- 72,749 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.
- 923 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo.
- 647 total recovered in Cerro Gordo.
- 276 total active cases in Cerro Gordo.
- 1,208 deaths in Iowa.
- 21 deaths in Cerro Gordo.
- 16,486 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit.
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Rapid testing is available
Many of the citizens employed in Cerro Gordo County do not have the option, financially, to miss long stretches of work. COVID-19 has made this difficult for many. The Joint Information Center would like you to know that if you have been asked to present a negative COVID-19 test result before returning to work, or before your child can return to school, there are rapid testing options.
These rapid tests can produce results in as little as 13 minutes, can be administered via drive-thru, and are minimally invasive. Rapid testing is currently available to anyone seeking testing and by appointment only at these locations:
Waypoint Medical – 641-357-1999, 1801 US-18, Clear Lake
Community Health Center-Fort Dodge – 515-576-6500, 126 N 10th St, Fort Dodge
Beginning on Sept. 21, 2020 the Community Health Center-Mason City will also have rapid testing available by appointment only.
Community Health Center-Mason City – 641-450-0601, 404 N. Federal Ave, Mason City
Reminder, if you have been contacted and determined to be a close contact of a COVID-19 positive person, you CANNOT test out of the 14-day quarantine. Symptoms have been known to appear 2-14 days after exposure, or not show up at all even in positive persons. Therefore, it is vital that you adhere to quarantine guidance given to you by your contact tracer if you have been identified as a close contact to a COVID-19 positive person.
USDA to provide free breakfast, lunch for Mason City youth
The USDA is temporarily extending the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). The SFSP provides free breakfast and lunch to all Mason City youth ages 18 and under. This program is scheduled to run until Dec. 31 or until funds run out. The Mason City Community School District will begin this program on Sept. 14. Please visit the district's website at masoncityschools.org or go to http://bit.ly/SFSP20Ext to access the full details for participation in this free program
Concerned about COVID-19?
