Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats

These rapid tests can produce results in as little as 13 minutes, can be administered via drive-thru, and are minimally invasive. Rapid testing is currently available to anyone seeking testing and by appointment only at these locations:

Waypoint Medical – 641-357-1999, 1801 US-18, Clear Lake

Community Health Center-Fort Dodge – 515-576-6500, 126 N 10th St, Fort Dodge

Beginning on Sept. 21, 2020 the Community Health Center-Mason City will also have rapid testing available by appointment only.

Community Health Center-Mason City – 641-450-0601, 404 N. Federal Ave, Mason City

Reminder, if you have been contacted and determined to be a close contact of a COVID-19 positive person, you CANNOT test out of the 14-day quarantine. Symptoms have been known to appear 2-14 days after exposure, or not show up at all even in positive persons. Therefore, it is vital that you adhere to quarantine guidance given to you by your contact tracer if you have been identified as a close contact to a COVID-19 positive person.

USDA to provide free breakfast, lunch for Mason City youth