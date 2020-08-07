Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats, volunteers needed

Friday, August 7

The City of Mason City is coordinating mask production through the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum. In what can only be described as a Herculean effort, Charles H. MacNider Art Museum Director Edith Blanchard and her team of volunteers have provided over 3,600 free masks to the community! This effort cannot stop there. With more and more requests from individuals and groups coming in every day, it is vital that more community members volunteer their time or donate raw materials.