Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats, volunteers needed

Friday, August 7
Data Snapshot
- 47,728 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (08/07/2020).
- 596 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (08/07/2020).
- 321 total recovered in Cerro Gordo
- 912 deaths in Iowa
- 17 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 12,645 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (08/06/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Call to Action: Volunteers Needed for Cerro Gordo County Mask Supply Effort
The City of Mason City is coordinating mask production through the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum. In what can only be described as a Herculean effort, Charles H. MacNider Art Museum Director Edith Blanchard and her team of volunteers have provided over 3,600 free masks to the community! This effort cannot stop there. With more and more requests from individuals and groups coming in every day, it is vital that more community members volunteer their time or donate raw materials.
“We are looking for sewers who are comfortable sewing a basic 6x9 three pleat face mask. We provide all the fabric and elastic needed in a pack of 25 masks. An example and an online tutorial are included. Interested persons should call 641-421-3666. Those wanting to donate fabric should donate unused 100% cotton fabric for use.” – Edith Blanchard, Charles H, MacNider Museum Director
During times of crisis health equity is of the utmost importance. It is vital that all members of our communities have access to masks and cloth facial coverings. Residents of Cerro Gordo County can visit Mason City City Hall, Charles H. MacNider Museum, or the Mason City Community Kitchen during hours of operation to pick up masks. Respective phone numbers provided below.
Mason City City Hall – 641-421-3600
Charles H. MacNider Art Museum – 641-421-3666
Mason City Community Kitchen – 641-424-2316
