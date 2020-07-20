Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats, school re-openings, free counseling and resources

Monday, July 20
Data Snapshot
- 39,094 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (07/20/2020).
- 440 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (07/20/2020).
- 105 total recovered in Cerro Gordo
- 797 deaths in Iowa
- 13 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 10,206 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (07/19/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Governor Proclaims In-Person Instruction as Presumed Method of Instruction for all Schools
On June 17, Governor Reynolds’ directed all school districts and accredited nonpublic schools to use in-person instruction as their presumed method of instruction for the 2020-2021 school year. The Governor instructs all state agencies, school districts, and other local governmental bodies and agencies to take all efforts to prepare to safely welcome back students and teachers to school in-person this fall.
The Governor states that these efforts shall also ensure that schools have the flexibility to continue providing education remotely if it becomes necessary and that parents have the option to select a learning model for their children that best meets the needs of their family. Adding, the best interests of students and families requires that our schools are prepared to provide a structured, safe, and enriching academic environment.
COVID Recovery Iowa: Free Counseling & Support for all Iowans Affected by COVID-19
The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) is pleased to announce the State of Iowa has received nearly $1 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to offer free counseling to any Iowan who has been affected, in any way, by the COVID-19 public health emergency. The program, called COVID Recovery Iowa, is available now 24/7. Counseling will take place via virtual sessions, chat, or phone call. People of all ages may join groups online to find support and learn new strategies to cope with the effects of the pandemic in a variety of creative ways.
“We are so grateful to our federal partners for providing Iowa with this critical funding. It’s not uncommon to experience feelings of stress or anxiety during uncertain times. This funding will help us support Iowans across the state who are trying to find their new normal.”
Kelly Garcia, Iowa DHS Director
Iowans can access services through the following options:
- Call 844-775-9276 to talk with a trained counselor.
- Visit COVIDrecoveryiowa.org where a contact form will put a counselor in touch with you.
DHS has contracted with five providers and multiple counselors throughout the state to provide counseling, virtual activities, referrals, and help finding resources. COVID Recovery Iowa will announce additional programs in the coming weeks to help Iowans build coping skills and resilience.
Concerned about COVID-19?
