Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats, school re-openings, free counseling and resources

The Governor states that these efforts shall also ensure that schools have the flexibility to continue providing education remotely if it becomes necessary and that parents have the option to select a learning model for their children that best meets the needs of their family. Adding, the best interests of students and families requires that our schools are prepared to provide a structured, safe, and enriching academic environment.

COVID Recovery Iowa: Free Counseling & Support for all Iowans Affected by COVID-19

The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) is pleased to announce the State of Iowa has received nearly $1 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to offer free counseling to any Iowan who has been affected, in any way, by the COVID-19 public health emergency. The program, called COVID Recovery Iowa, is available now 24/7. Counseling will take place via virtual sessions, chat, or phone call. People of all ages may join groups online to find support and learn new strategies to cope with the effects of the pandemic in a variety of creative ways.