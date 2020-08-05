Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats, press conference today

Wednesday, August 5
Data Snapshot
- 46,491 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (08/05/2020).
- 582 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (08/05/2020).
- 267 total recovered in Cerro Gordo
- 895 deaths in Iowa
- 17 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 11,894 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (08/03/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference
Tune in today at 3:30 pm for the weekly COVID-19 press conference, hosted by Mayor Bill Schickel. Panelist include:
- Dave Versteeg – Superintendent, Mason City Community School District. Discussing the approved Return-to-Learn plan for the district.
- Danielle West – Director of Marketing & Public Relations, LifeServe Blood Center. Discussing the importance of plasma donations.
The press conference will be broadcasted live at 3:30 pm on the City of Mason City’s Facebook page as well as the cities education-government channel, Mediacom cable channel 117-2.
Concerned about COVID-19?
