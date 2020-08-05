You have permission to edit this article.
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats, press conference today
CERRO GORDO’S DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE

Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats, press conference today

Download PDF COVID-19

Wednesday, August 5

Data Snapshot

  • 46,491 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (08/05/2020).
    • 582 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (08/05/2020).
    • 267 total recovered in Cerro Gordo
  • 895 deaths in Iowa
    • 17 deaths in Cerro Gordo
  • 11,894 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (08/03/2020).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference

Tune in today at 3:30 pm for the weekly COVID-19 press conference, hosted by Mayor Bill Schickel.  Panelist include:

  • Dave Versteeg – Superintendent, Mason City Community School District.  Discussing the approved Return-to-Learn plan for the district.
  • Danielle West – Director of Marketing & Public Relations, LifeServe Blood Center.  Discussing the importance of plasma donations.

The press conference will be broadcasted live at 3:30 pm on the City of Mason City’s Facebook page as well as the cities education-government channel, Mediacom cable channel 117-2.

Concerned about COVID-19?

