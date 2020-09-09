 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats, press conference today
CERRO GORDO’S DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE

Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats, press conference today

  • Updated
Download PDF COVID-19

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Data Snapshot

  • 71,150 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (09/09/2020).
    • 899 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (09/09/2020).
    • 634 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (09/09/2020).
    • 265 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (09/09/2020).
  • 1,186 deaths in Iowa (09/09/2020).
    • 21 deaths in Cerro Gordo (09/09/2020).
  • 15,876 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (09/08/2020).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Join us for the Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference

Tune in today at 3:30 pm for the weekly COVID-19 press conference, hosted by Mayor Bill Schickel.  Panelists include:

  • Brian Hanft – Director, CG Public Health. 

The press conference will be broadcast live at 3:30 pm on the City of Mason City’s Facebook page as well as the city’s education-government channel, Mediacom cable channel 117-2.

Concerned about COVID-19?

