Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats, new COVID-19 testing location

Monday, Nov. 23
Data Snapshot
- 213,119 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (11/23/2020).
- 3,251 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (11/23/2020).
- 1,351 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (11/23/2020).
- 1,859 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (11/23/2020).
- 2,206 deaths in Iowa (11/23/2020).
- 41 deaths in Cerro Gordo (11/23/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 11/09-11/22 - Max 43%, Min 15%
Days to Double
The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County. This data shows a very clear and present danger, as our current positive case count is already straining our healthcare and infrastructure systems. We desperately need the green trend line to come up at a rapid pace. If our behaviors do not change the effects of this positive case load could be devastating to our healthcare and infrastructure systems.
Community Health Center of Mason City Has a New COVID-19 Testing Location
The Community Health Center of Mason City will be moving their rapid COVID-19 testing to a new location beginning Monday, November 23. The new testing location will be at 1425 S. Federal Ave. This site will allow staff to work indoors during the winter months by having vehicles pull into the facility.
