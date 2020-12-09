Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats, Mason City press conference today

Wednesday, Dec. 9
Data Snapshot
- 248,782 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (12/09/2020).
- 3,901 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (12/09/2020).
- 2,438 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (12/09/2020).
- 1,416 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (12/09/2020).
- 3,021 deaths in Iowa (12/09/2020).
- 47 deaths in Cerro Gordo (12/09/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 11/25-12/08 - Max 41%, Min 3%
Days to Double: 35
The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County. This data shows a very clear and present danger, as our current positive case count is already straining our healthcare and infrastructure systems. We desperately need the green trend line to come up at a rapid pace. If our behaviors do not change the effects of this positive case load could be devastating to our healthcare and infrastructure systems.
Join us for the Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference
Tune in today at 3:30 pm for the weekly COVID-19 press conference, hosted by Mayor Bill Schickel. Panelists include:
- Dr. Paul Manternach – Chief Medical Officer, MercyOne North Iowa
- Dr. Sandra Crosara – Infectious Disease Physician, MercyOne North Iowa
- Brian Hanft – Public Health Director, CG Public Health
The press conference will be broadcast live at 3:30 pm on the City of Mason City’s Facebook page as well as the city’s education-government channel, Mediacom cable channel 117-2.
Concerned about COVID-19?
