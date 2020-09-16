Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats, Mason City press conference today

Wednesday, Sept. 16
Data Snapshot
- 76,050 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (09/16/2020).
- 965 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (09/16/2020).
- 678 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (09/16/2020).
- 287 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (09/16/2020).
- 1,234 deaths in Iowa (09/16/2020).
- 21 deaths in Cerro Gordo (09/16/2020).
- 17,312 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (09/15/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Join us for the Weekly COVID-19 Press Conference
Tune in today at 3:30 pm for the weekly COVID-19 press conference, hosted by Mayor Bill Schickel. Panelists include:
- Rod Schlader– President, MercyOne North Iowa.
The press conference will be broadcast live at 3:30 pm on the City of Mason City’s Facebook page as well as the city’s education-government channel, Mediacom cable channel 117-2.
Concerned about COVID-19?
