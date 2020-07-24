Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats, Iowa Public Health Association calls for mask mandate

Friday, July 24

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus .

The Vision North Iowa partners are launching a new marketing campaign to help keep North Iowa open. Starting this week, you will see a :30 commercial on social media and KIMT highlighting various business and community leaders who are asking you to “wear a mask.”