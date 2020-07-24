Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats, Iowa Public Health Association calls for mask mandate
CERRO GORDO’S DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE

Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats, Iowa Public Health Association calls for mask mandate

COVID-19 event risk map screenshot

Map depicting the risk of infection by attending a gathering or event of 25 people in Cerro Gordo County.
Download PDF COVID-19

Friday, July 24

Data Snapshot

  • 41,000 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (07/24/2020).
    • 497 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (07/24/2020).
    • 131 total recovered in Cerro Gordo
  • 820 deaths in Iowa
    • 16 deaths in Cerro Gordo
  • 10,966 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (07/23/2020).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Vision North Iowa Partners Launch New Campaign to Keep North Iowa Open

The Vision North Iowa partners are launching a new marketing campaign to help keep North Iowa open. Starting this week, you will see a :30 commercial on social media and KIMT highlighting various business and community leaders who are asking you to “wear a mask.” 

To view the video, visit: https://youtu.be/JWoqCtgd1Jg

Reminder: Guidance for Planning and Organizing Events and Large Gatherings

CG Public Health and the JIC partners would like to remind everyone that guidance for organizing events and large gatherings is available at www.cghealth.com or by following this link: https://cghealth.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Bullet-point-guidance-for-events-and-large-gatherings-Draft-6.30.20.pdf

Iowa Public Health Association calls for mask mandate, flexibility for schools

In a release following the Governor’s latest proclamation, the Iowa Public Health Association calls for a mask mandate and flexibility for individual schools regarding their return to learn plans. 

For more information, visit: https://www.iowapha.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/07.23.2020-mask-mandate-local-control.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0U1TQCnppluSh2YVIrrn9MiiHAe61xwdQUDzWccB7Ev2-io8Gf7v5gIZ8

Concerned about COVID-19?

