Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats, Iowa Public Health Association calls for mask mandate

Friday, July 24
Data Snapshot
- 41,000 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (07/24/2020).
- 497 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (07/24/2020).
- 131 total recovered in Cerro Gordo
- 820 deaths in Iowa
- 16 deaths in Cerro Gordo
- 10,966 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (07/23/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Vision North Iowa Partners Launch New Campaign to Keep North Iowa Open
The Vision North Iowa partners are launching a new marketing campaign to help keep North Iowa open. Starting this week, you will see a :30 commercial on social media and KIMT highlighting various business and community leaders who are asking you to “wear a mask.”
To view the video, visit: https://youtu.be/JWoqCtgd1Jg
Reminder: Guidance for Planning and Organizing Events and Large Gatherings
CG Public Health and the JIC partners would like to remind everyone that guidance for organizing events and large gatherings is available at www.cghealth.com or by following this link: https://cghealth.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Bullet-point-guidance-for-events-and-large-gatherings-Draft-6.30.20.pdf
Iowa Public Health Association calls for mask mandate, flexibility for schools
In a release following the Governor’s latest proclamation, the Iowa Public Health Association calls for a mask mandate and flexibility for individual schools regarding their return to learn plans.
For more information, visit: https://www.iowapha.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/07.23.2020-mask-mandate-local-control.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0U1TQCnppluSh2YVIrrn9MiiHAe61xwdQUDzWccB7Ev2-io8Gf7v5gIZ8
Concerned about COVID-19?
