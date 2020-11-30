 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats, additional deaths
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats, additional deaths

Monday, Nov. 30

Data Snapshot

  • 229,019 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (11/29/2020).
    • 3,573 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (11/29/2020).
    • 1,637 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (11/29/2020).
    • 1,892 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (11/29/2020).
  • 2,403 deaths in Iowa (11/29/2020).
    • 44 deaths in Cerro Gordo (11/29/2020).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 11/16-11/29 - Max 38%, Min 0%                                      

percent positive nov. 30.png

Days to Double

The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County.  This data shows a very clear and present danger, as our current positive case count is already straining our healthcare and infrastructure systems.  We desperately need the green trend line to come up at a rapid pace.  If our behaviors do not change the effects of this positive case load could be devastating to our healthcare and infrastructure systems.

days to double nov. 30.png

                          


REGION 2


MCCSD table

*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

;# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported;# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine;# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported;# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine

Nov. 9;5;7;7;81

Nov. 10;3;4;8;64

Nov. 11;1;3;4;25

Nov. 12;1;3;10;65

Nov. 13;0;7;1;16

