Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest stats, additional deaths

Monday, Nov. 30
- 229,019 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (11/29/2020).
- 3,573 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (11/29/2020).
- 1,637 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (11/29/2020).
- 1,892 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (11/29/2020).
- 2,403 deaths in Iowa (11/29/2020).
- 44 deaths in Cerro Gordo (11/29/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 11/16-11/29 - Max 38%, Min 0%
Days to Double
The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County. This data shows a very clear and present danger, as our current positive case count is already straining our healthcare and infrastructure systems. We desperately need the green trend line to come up at a rapid pace. If our behaviors do not change the effects of this positive case load could be devastating to our healthcare and infrastructure systems.
