Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest school, vaccination data
alert top story
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest school, vaccination data

  • Updated
Covid-19 weblogo

Friday, Jan. 15

Data Snapshot (as of 10:00am)

  • 302,789 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (01/15/2021).
    • 4,594 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (01/15/2021).
    • 4,105 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (01/15/2021).
    • 423 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (01/15/2021).
  • 4,257 deaths in Iowa (01/15/2021).
    • 66 deaths in Cerro Gordo (01/15/2021).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 01/01/2021-01/14/2021 - Max 17%, Min 0%                                      

percent positive jan. 15.png

Days to Double

The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County. 

days to double jan. 15.png

Mason City Community School District COVID-19 Data Report

The following data is being provided in an effort to keep students, staff, parents, and the entire community aware of how COVID-19 is impacting our district. Please know that these efforts will be a work in progress and our district will make adjustments and improvements. The number of cases is a daily reporting, not a running total.

*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021

 

# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported

# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine

# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported

# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine

January 11

1

0

1

7

January 12

0

0

0

3

January 13

0

1

0

1

January 14

0

0

1

6

January 15

0

0

0

0

Student daily absenteeism for illness by building this week ranged from 0%-3.3%.

For the week, the district average student absenteeism for illness is 1.4%.

Approximate number of students in the Mason City Community School District (in-person/Hybrid):  3300

Approximate number of staff in the Mason City Community School District:  650

Current buildings or programs with known positive cases:

Roosevelt Elementary

Mason City High School

A full report from the start of the school year can be found here: https://returntolearn.masoncityschools.org/covid-tracker-dashboard

Newman Catholic Schools COVID-19 Data Report

Daily updates will identify active confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and the number of students and staff currently in quarantine in order to be transparent with the community yet maintain student and staff privacy.  The data can be found here: https://newmancatholic.org/parents/onlineresources/.

Clear Lake Community Schools COVID-19 Data Report

Weekly updates will be provided Fridays by 4:00 p.m.  To view this data please follow the link below.

https://sites.google.com/clearlakeschools.org/coviddashboard/              


REGION 2

MCCSD table

