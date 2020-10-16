 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest school data
0 comments
alert top story
CERRO GORDO’S DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE

Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest school data

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Download PDF COVID-19

Friday, Oct. 16

Data Snapshot

  • 104,669 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (10/16/2020).
    • 1,215 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (10/16/2020).
    • 984 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (10/16/2020).
    • 208 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (10/16/2020).
  • 1,521 deaths in Iowa (10/16/2020).
    • 23 deaths in Cerro Gordo (10/16/2020).
  • 21,372 COVID-19 tests administered at the mobile testing unit (10/15/2020).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.

Mason City Community School District COVID-19 Data Report

The following data is being provided in an effort to keep students, staff, parents, and the entire community aware of how COVID-19 is impacting our district. Please know that these efforts will be a work in progress and our district will make adjustments and improvements. The number of cases is a daily reporting, not a running total.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Weekly data as of 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16 
 # of STAFF positive cases reported # of STAFF placed in quarantine or self-quarantine # of STUDENT positive cases reported # of STUDENTS placed in quarantine or self-quarantine 

Oct. 12 

 028 
 Oct. 13 0
 Oct. 14
 Oct. 15012 
 Oct. 16 00

Approximate number of students in the Mason City Community School District (in-person/Hybrid):  3300

Approximate number of staff in the Mason City Community School District:  650

Current buildings or programs with known positive cases:

Lincoln Intermediate

Mason City High School

Disclaimer: The data being reported out is for informational purposes only. This information is based on reports to the District from sources which may or may not have been independently verified.

A full report from the start of the school year can be found here: https://returntolearn.masoncityschools.org/covid-tracker-dashboard

Newman Catholic Schools COVID-19 Data Report

Weekly updates will identify active confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and the number of students and staff currently in quarantine in order to be transparent with the community yet maintain student and staff privacy.  The data can be found here: https://newmancatholic.org/parents/onlineresources/.

WATCHDOG JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

MCCSD table

*Weekly Data as of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

;# of STAFF Positive Cases Reported;# of STAFF Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine;# of STUDENT Positive Cases Reported;# of STUDENTS Placed in Quarantine or Self-Quarantine

Oct. 12;0;0;1;28

Oct. 13;0;0;0;0

Oct. 14;1;0;0;1

Oct. 15;0;2;0;12

Oct. 16;0;0;0;0

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to fight a hunger crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News