Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest school data, local economic impact

For many in the area, these restaurants are institutions, having served North Iowa for generations. During a recent phone call with Doug, we learned just how hard the impact of COVID-19 has been on his businesses. “COVID-19 has made it impossible to be profitable,” states Brown. “We have to be at 90% of past revenue just to break even. We currently are running 78%, which allows us to cut our losses, but the end is in sight for our businesses unless things change within the year.” The stress of an unprofitable business is a widely shared sentiment among business owners during this time of crisis, stress that permeates not only to the owners but to the staff as well. “Personally, I have had to look to the future in case COVID-19 is around for a long period of time,” Brown said. “I myself have been depressed a lot, not doing much other than work.” As for Brown’s staff, “it has caused stress for the staff, schedules have changed and there is no job security anymore.”