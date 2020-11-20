Cerro Gordo COVID-19 update: Latest school data, local economic impact

Friday, Nov. 20
Data Snapshot
- 203,033 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa (11/19/2020).
- 3,073 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo (11/19/2020).
- 1,318 total recovered in Cerro Gordo (11/19/2020).
- 1,717 total active cases in Cerro Gordo (11/19/2020).
- 2,127 deaths in Iowa (11/19/2020).
- 38 deaths in Cerro Gordo (11/19/2020).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa, including county-level data, provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/#CurrentStatus.
Daily percentage of individuals tested positive 11/06-11/19 - Max 40%, Min 5%
Days to Double
The following graph represents the number of days it would take to double our number of cumulative positive cases in Cerro Gordo County. This data shows a very clear and present danger, as our current positive case count is already straining our healthcare and infrastructure systems. This graph shows that on our current trajectory we would go from 3,073 cumulative cases today, to 6,146 in 23 days, less than one month. Compare this to October 25th, where our days to double was 73 and our cumulative case total was 1,387. We desperately need that green line to come up at a rapid pace. If our behaviors do not change the effects of this positive case load could be devastating to our healthcare and infrastructure systems.
Businesses on the Brink: The Economic Impact of COVID-19
This is the first of a series highlighting the economic impact of COVID-19 on local businesses.
On March 17th, Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds, announced a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency effectively closing the doors of all bars and restaurants to the public. Immediately, owner/operators scrambled to adjust business practices to stay afloat. Once doors reopened in late April the cold reality of how different day-to-day operations would be began to set it. One such Business owner is Doug Brown, owner/operator of Papa’s American Café and Prime N Wine in Mason City, Iowa.
For many in the area, these restaurants are institutions, having served North Iowa for generations. During a recent phone call with Doug, we learned just how hard the impact of COVID-19 has been on his businesses. “COVID-19 has made it impossible to be profitable,” states Brown. “We have to be at 90% of past revenue just to break even. We currently are running 78%, which allows us to cut our losses, but the end is in sight for our businesses unless things change within the year.” The stress of an unprofitable business is a widely shared sentiment among business owners during this time of crisis, stress that permeates not only to the owners but to the staff as well. “Personally, I have had to look to the future in case COVID-19 is around for a long period of time,” Brown said. “I myself have been depressed a lot, not doing much other than work.” As for Brown’s staff, “it has caused stress for the staff, schedules have changed and there is no job security anymore.”
It takes adaptation to keep your doors open and customers coming back. Brown is no stranger to such changes. “Masks are worn by all staff in contact with customers, all surfaces - such as tabletops, chairs, booths, etc. - are sanitized each time a customer leaves.” Brown adds, “all table items have become single-use, and new plastic menus are in use and sanitized after each use.” Even with all these changes being implemented, sometimes it still is not enough. “Keeping the restaurant more sanitary makes our customers feel safe, keeps them coming back. Not many people are out after 7:30-8 pm any longer,” Brown said. “Closing early each day cuts payroll, but with all the extra cost of cleaning products, masks, gloves, etc., our costs are higher now as a percentage of sales compared to pre-pandemic.”
We asked Brown what North Iowa could do to help keep his businesses open. “We need people to eat as much as they can from our restaurants either by take-out, delivery, or dine-in. We have added DoorDash at Prime N Wine to expand our takeout and a second delivery driver nightly at Papa’s,” Brown said, adding. “Buying gift cards for future use would be helpful, we understand confidence in sit-down restaurants is not high right now.”
Support Local Journalism
It is up to us to do our part to help keep these businesses open. Wear a mask whenever you are in public, wash your hands often, watch your distance between yourself and others, and don’t gather with those that don’t live in your house.
Mason City Community School District COVID-19 Data Report
The following data is being provided in an effort to keep students, staff, parents, and the entire community aware of how COVID-19 is impacting our district. Please know that these efforts will be a work in progress and our district will make adjustments and improvements. The number of cases is a daily reporting, not a running total.
|# of STAFF positive cases reported
|# of STAFF placed in quarantine or self-quarantine
|# of STUDENT positive cases reported
|# of STUDENTS placed in quarantine or self-quarantine
Nov. 16
|6
|6
|7
|75
|Nov. 17
4
|10
|10
|39
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|3
|13
|Nov. 19
|3
|3
|8
|66
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|1
|3
Student daily absenteeism for illness by building this week ranged from 1.3% to 9.7%.
For the week, the district average student absenteeism for illness is 4.1%.
Approximate number of students in the Mason City Community School District (in-person/Hybrid): 3300
Approximate number of staff in the Mason City Community School District: 650
Current buildings or programs with known positive cases:
Harding Elementary, Hoover Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary
Lincoln Intermediate
John Adams Middle School
Mason City High School, Mason City Alternative School
Pinecrest Center, Administrative Center
Disclaimer: The data being reported out is for informational purposes only. This information is based on reports to the District from sources which may or may not have been independently verified.
A full report from the start of the school year can be found here: https://returntolearn.masoncityschools.org/covid-tracker-dashboard
Newman Catholic Schools COVID-19 Data Report
Weekly updates will identify active confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and the number of students and staff currently in quarantine in order to be transparent with the community yet maintain student and staff privacy. The data can be found here: https://newmancatholic.org/parents/onlineresources/.
Concerned about COVID-19?
